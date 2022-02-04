Nonetheless, a few nations wore coats or coat-adjacent winterwear that stood out from the REI Store fashion show that was the Opening Ceremonies.
First, the usual caveat: I am deeply unfashionable and thus wholly unsuited for this assignment, and two years of homebound pandemic-wear has only strengthened my viselike grip on the title of The Washington Post’s Least-Fashionable Employee. But please, enjoy this breakdown of Olympic coats.
United States!
The Americans again were outfitted by Ralph Lauren, and just like four years ago in PyeongChang, the designer has stuffed the coats with science:
Whatever, I own a pair of pants (I call them “action pants”) that magically transform into shorts, thanks to some hidden zippers in the legs. My wife does not allow me to wear them, ever.
Italy!
The Italians are precariously straddling the nexus of “coat,” “poncho” and “après-ski muumuu” here. These outfits look very drafty, but probably were useful for sneaking snacks and magnums of wine into the Opening Ceremonies.
Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste!
Here we have Alpine skier Yohan Goncalves Goutt, the only Olympian representing the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, a tiny island nation north of Australia that has a “tropical and generally hot and humid” climate, according to the Wikipedia entry I am consulting. The Timorese probably have little need for winter coats, and Goutt has no need for one here. We’ll allow it.
American Samoa!
This is skeleton slider Nathan Crumpton, carrying on the proud shirtless tradition of Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua (sadly absent from this year’s Games). The only coat Crumpton needs is a layer of coconut oil.
Britain!
The Brits were one of the few to thumb their noses at the cold Beijing night by going unbuttoned so that everyone can see their very vexy sweaters (vexillology is the study of flags, you Philistines). They get bonus points for that but get docked points for wearing coats that I’d actually consider wearing for a night out on the town (these days, a trip to the liquor store).
Australia!
The Aussies seemingly want it both ways, wearing camo for peak forest invisibility but also yellow hats that can be seen from the International Space Station.
South Korea!
South Korea went ahead and slapped some snow-capped peaks — in this case, the Taebaek Mountains that form the spine of the Korean Peninsula — on its Winter Olympic coats, a whimsically literal touch of which I approve.
China!
And finally, the host nation, dressed for their day jobs as concierges at the Beijing JW Marriott. Why yes, they can get theater tickets for you.