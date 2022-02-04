Today in Beijing
As Games begin, Beijing projects 'shared future' of undisputed power
BEIJING — From dancers waving giant green glow sticks like freshly sprouting grass to six ice hockey players covered in psychedelic colors slapping pucks toward the Olympic rings, the Opening Ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Games were meant to represent unity and a new beginning.
On a freezing Friday evening, 45,000 spectators piled on layers to half-fill Beijing’s National Stadium, also known as the “Bird’s Nest” for its outer casing of crisscrossed metal slats, on the day that marks the start of spring in the traditional lunisolar calendar.
But China’s motto of coming “together for a shared future” during the hardships of a pandemic — an echo of President Xi Jinping’s political philosophy of building a “community with a shared future for mankind” — has been countered by U.S.-led diplomatic boycotts that seek to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for human rights abuses, military aggression and ascendant nationalism during Xi’s rule.