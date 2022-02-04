Today in Beijing
Weather halts men's downhill training at Alpine skiing course
The men’s downhill training session scheduled for Saturday was suspended because of high winds at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre. Only three skiers completed the course.
The speed course built on Xiaohaituo Mountain for these Olympics was always going to be a challenge because none of the competitors have raced on it before. The contenders had some training runs this week ahead of the opening race Sunday, the men’s downhill. Saturday’s weather means the downhillers skiing Sunday will have even less experience on the new course.
“Due to the present situation with high winds and no window in the forecast for decreasing winds, in the best interest of safety, the jury together with the organiser have decided to cancel today’s run,” the International Ski Federation said in a statement.
Wind is expected to be an issue throughout the Olympics at Yanqing; Friday’s training session was delayed, also because of wind.
After training runs this week, several downhill skiers described what they saw as an above-average degree of difficulty on the course nicknamed “The Rock.”
Who is Dinigeer Yilamujiang, the Uyghur athlete who lit the Olympic cauldron?
During the Opening Ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday, two Chinese athletes — cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Nordic combined athlete Zhao Jiawen — lit the Olympic cauldron.
The choice was notable because Yilamujiang is an ethnic Uyghur from Xinjiang. China has been accused of committing human rights abuses against the Uyghur population, which led to a diplomatic boycott of the games by the United States and other Western governments.
Here’s what to know about Yilamujiang, as well as Zhao:
Beijing 2022 announces 26 confirmed positive tests at airport, 19 inside 'closed loop' Friday
BEIJING — The Beijing organizing committee announced 45 new coronavirus cases from tests administered Friday. All of those cases were confirmed through additional tests.
Of the 287 people who arrived in Beijing on Friday, 26 tested positive at the airport, including 20 athletes and team officials. Nearly 72,000 tests were taken inside the “closed loop,” and there were 19 confirmed cases among those people, including five athletes and team officials.
Three-time Olympic champion Eric Frenzel announces positive coronavirus test
BEIJING — Germany’s Eric Frenzel, a three-time Olympic champion in Nordic combined, announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Frenzel won the men’s individual normal hill gold medal in 2014 and 2018, and won another gold medal in 2018 in the team event.
The men’s normal hill event will be held Wednesday, so it would be difficult for Frenzel to recover and produce negative tests in time to compete for a third straight gold medal. The large hill competition is Feb. 15 and the team event is Feb. 17.
Frenzel’s teammate Terence Weber also tested positive, the German Olympic Sports Confederation announced. For Frenzel and Weber, additional tests confirmed the positive tests taken at the airport, the federation said. Four more suspected cases from the German skeleton and hockey teams have not been confirmed after two additional tests.
Into the great unknown — and fast: The never-before-seen Olympic downhill course
YANQING, China — Every Olympic skier arriving in China in the past week or so has had some version of the same experience. The highway stretches toward the mountains northwest of Beijing, and there in the distance, stark against a landscape of jagged, brown earth, is a lonely ribbon of white, unseen by any of them until that moment: the National Alpine Ski Centre, host of the Alpine skiing competition at these Winter Games.
When the first skiers launch themselves down Xiaohaituo Mountain (altitude: 7,149 feet) in Sunday’s traditional Alpine opener — the men’s downhill — they will be doing so on a speed course, nicknamed “The Rock,” that none of them have raced before, a course that had existed in their minds as little more than some drone video footage that was passed around last year and the handful of training runs they were permitted this week.
On Monday, the women’s competition gets underway on the technical course — nicknamed “The Ice River” — with the giant slalom as Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin, a three-time Olympic medalist and three-time World Cup overall champion, launches an ambitious program that could see her enter all five women’s races over an 11-day span.
Though Yanqing’s Olympic venue, with its 100 percent man-made snow and setup overseen by seasoned International Ski Federation (FIS) officials, has drawn mostly rave reviews from the assembled skiers this week, its distinguishing feature as a competition venue is its newness.
Hailey Langland had to rediscover her love of snowboarding
BEIJING — The first thing Geoff Langland taught his daughter about snowboarding was how to love it. He did not have to try. When he gave her a board at age 4 and they started making weekend pilgrimages from their Southern California home to Mt. High, he transmitted the joy he had carried since the infancy of the sport in the late 1980s.
“Snowboarding for me, it started off as a love thing,” Hailey Langland said. “It wasn’t like my dad said, ‘You’re going to become a pro snowboarder.’”
But her talent became irrepressible. Langland was earning sponsors before her 10th birthday and winning contests by her teens. The PyeongChang Olympics were supposed to be the apex of Langland’s rapid and unimpeded ascent. Instead, the Games severed what she had always felt for snowboarding. The experience made her question her relationship with the sport. She considered leaving behind competitive snowboarding, if not putting away her board entirely.
“I was just in complete shambles,” Langland said.
On Saturday, Langland will drop in at the top of the Genting Snow Park slopestyle course, back at the Olympics. Still just 21, Langland came to Beijing with a renewed approach, still at the top of her sport but less concerned about exactly where. In PyeongChang, winning a medal consumed her before she finished sixth in slopestyle and 14th in Big Air. Here, she wants to inspire others and experience the moment. She is seeking redemption, but not through an outcome.
The winter coats of the Opening Ceremonies, critiqued
The athletes of the Beijing Winter Olympics took the world stage en masse on Friday at the Opening Ceremonies, their ceremonial Parade of Nations lap a highlight of any Olympic lid-lifter. It was cold — around 25 degrees — so everyone was fairly bundled up for the occasion. This meant coats, so many coats: Black coats, white coats, red coats, light coats, many of the athletes indistinguishable from the ones who followed them.
Nonetheless, a few nations wore coats or coat-adjacent winterwear that stood out from the REI Store fashion show that was the Opening Ceremonies.
First, the usual caveat: I am deeply unfashionable and thus wholly unsuited for this assignment, and two years of homebound pandemic-wear has only strengthened my viselike grip on the title of The Washington Post’s Least-Fashionable Employee. But please, enjoy this breakdown of Olympic coats.
Haiti, Saudi Arabia make their Winter Olympic debuts
Every Olympics seem to have a handful of nations making their first appearances at the Games, and the 2022 Beijing Olympics are no different.
Alpine skier Richardson Viano is the first Winter Olympic athlete to represent Haiti. At the age of 3 in 2005, Viano was adopted from a Haitian orphanage by an Italian couple who live in Briançon, France, which sits in the French Alps and is home to a major ski resort. His adopted father is a ski instructor and soon had Viano on skis, with the hope that one day he would ski for France.
But at 16, he received a call from the Haitian Ski Federation, which — despite the island’s decidedly non-Alpine location — was co-created in 2010 by Pierre Roy, who had competed in World Cup skiing events for Haiti and created the organization that year in hopes of restoring civic pride after a massive earthquake.
Fayik Abdi is the first Winter Olympian to represent Saudi Arabia. Abdi learned how to ski at an early age, not in Saudi Arabia but in Lebanon, which has a handful of ski resorts in the country’s mountainous north-central portion. Soon, he was traveling even farther afield in search of slopes, his country’s deserts providing nothing of the sort.
“As I got older I started traveling to Switzerland to a winter camp,” he said. “I loved the sport from a young age. I just didn’t have the accessibility to the sport living in Saudi Arabia until I moved to Utah in 2016, where skiing really picked up.”
Xinjiang police launch Winter Olympics-inspired military training drive
Over 2,000 miles from Beijing’s tightly-curated Winter Olympic bubble, rows of SWAT police in Xinjiang run drills crawling through the snow, armed with rifles and dressed in full tactical gear.
Propaganda footage released on Thursday on Chinese police social media accounts shows the armed officers running one-on-one combat exercises in a remote mountain area and doing barehanded push-ups in the snow to boost their endurance.
It is one of many military-style police trainings being undertaken across Xinjiang as part of a 10-week program called “Escorting the Winter Olympics, Winter Military Training,” and underscores how the Games are heightening security protocols in Xinjiang amid calls by human rights groups to boycott the event over abuses in the region.
Over a dozen posts by local Xinjiang police and state media describe new and added security measures in the region as a result of the Games, including the military-style police training program, which officials cited in the posts say will increase the long-term effectiveness of security forces in the region, giving local police new combat skills.
Meet the Florida grandmother who launched three Olympians' careers
OCALA, Fla. — Renee Hildebrand was driving home through rural Florida last month when she got a text that read: “I am so sorry.”
A moment later, she looked down at her phone and saw another text, with a frowning emoji.
Hildebrand pulled into her driveway, entered her home and turned on the television to discover the news: Erin Jackson, a long track speedskater she had trained since childhood, had wobbled during the 500-meter race at the U.S. Olympic trials, finishing third and missing a shot at the Beijing Olympics.
“My heart sank,” Hildebrand recalled.
But a short time later, Hildebrand received another text from Brittany Bowe, another former pupil.
“Over my dead body is Erin not skating the 500 in the Olympics,” wrote Bowe, who had won the trial but gave up her spot to Jackson.
Hildebrand began to cry. All three of her athletes would make it to China.
Highlights from the Opening Ceremonies
NBC will show a replay of Friday’s Opening Ceremonies during its prime-time window beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time.
The event was live beginning at 7 a.m. Eastern time Friday morning. To help guide you while you watch the re-air, or in case you don’t feel like sitting through the whole show, here are the highlights from National Stadium:
Perspective: Olympics open with a glossy coat that can't cover what's underneath
BEIJING — We’re together, for now, 91 nations with pandemic fatigue and several with growing animosity, taking in a gauche Olympics for the second time in six months. The world will never be the same, but the Games are aloof and incessant, trying to mask the International Olympic Committee’s money-grubbing intentions, hoping to present the next 2½ weeks as an international emotional cleansing.
The theme complements the grandiosity: “Together for a Shared Future.” During the Opening Ceremonies here Friday night, Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou offered an elegant orchestration of that vision. He used a cast of children as his muse to make a dream seem real, tauntingly real, for about 100 tidy minutes.
The aspirational message, though expected, tugged briefly at the heart nonetheless. If it weren’t so antithetical to reality, perhaps the boost would have lasted longer.
As Games begin, Beijing projects 'shared future' of undisputed power
BEIJING — From dancers waving giant green glow sticks like freshly sprouting grass to six ice hockey players covered in psychedelic colors slapping pucks toward the Olympic rings, the Opening Ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Games were meant to represent unity and a new beginning.
On a freezing Friday evening, 45,000 spectators piled on layers to half-fill Beijing’s National Stadium, also known as the “Bird’s Nest” for its outer casing of crisscrossed metal slats, on the day that marks the start of spring in the traditional lunisolar calendar.
But China’s motto of coming “together for a shared future” during the hardships of a pandemic — an echo of President Xi Jinping’s political philosophy of building a “community with a shared future for mankind” — has been countered by U.S.-led diplomatic boycotts that seek to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for human rights abuses, military aggression and ascendant nationalism during Xi’s rule.