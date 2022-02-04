The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway in Beijing, where athletes gathered Friday for the Opening Ceremonies. Speedskater Brittany Bowe and curler John Shuster served as flagbearers for the United States at the event, leading the delegation of American athletes in the Parade of Nations. Saturday’s schedule includes women’s hockey — Team USA plays its first game since Brianna Decker’s injury — and mixed doubles curling. There’s also speedskating, luge, ski jumping and much more. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the Winter Games.

Today in Beijing

  • The first medals of the Games will be awarded Saturday in cross-country skiing, speedskating, short-track speedskating, biathlon, ski jumping and freestyle skiing.
  • The U.S. women’s hockey team is set to play the Russian Olympic Committee on Saturday night (8:10 a.m. Eastern time). The Americans beat Finland, 5-2, on Thursday but lost star Brianna Decker to injury.
  • Hailey Langland will drop in at the top of the Genting Snow Park slopestyle course as she makes her Olympic return. Langland, 21, came to Beijing with a renewed approach, still at the top of her sport but less concerned about exactly where.
  • Follow more Beijing Olympics coverage here. See the full event schedule here.