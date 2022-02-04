More about the Beijing Olympics

The Beijing Olympics are underway, the second straight Games to be held in front of a limited number or no spectators. As the competitions begin, here’s what to know about this year’s Games.

Eileen Gu, Mariah Bell, Alysa Liu and other first-time American Olympians will compete, and not all for Team USA, at the Beijing Olympics.

In 2018, the International Olympic Committee announced it was adding seven new events to the Winter Olympics in an effort to increase female participation and appeal to younger audiences. Those new sports will debut at this year’s Winter Games.

At the Beijing Olympics, a strict pandemic protocol creates an effective wall between the local population and participants in the Games.

All snow at the Winter Games will come from machines. Here’s how freshly made piles of snow are track-packed, slush-tilled and side-slipped into the unique surfaces that Olympians need.

