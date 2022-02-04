It is one of many military-style police trainings being undertaken across Xinjiang as part of a 10-week program called “Escorting the Winter Olympics, Winter Military Training,” and underscores how the Games are heightening security protocols in Xinjiang amid calls by human rights groups to boycott the event over abuses in the region.
Over a dozen posts by local Xinjiang police and state media describe new and added security measures in the region as a result of the Games, including the military-style police training program, which officials cited in the posts say will increase the long-term effectiveness of security forces in the region, giving local police new combat skills.
“This large-scale military training event … will provide ideological and political guarantees and quality support to maintain security and stability during the Beijing Winter Olympics,” said an article posted on Xinjiang’s official news outlet Tianshan Net last month, ahead of the trainings.
The program highlights the far-flung impact of the Beijing Winter Olympics on a region that has already been subject to a multiyear security crackdown. Researchers and rights groups estimate that over a million ethnic Uyghurs have been detained in a network of camps and detention centers across Xinjiang as part of what Chinese officials describe as an anti-terrorism program launched in late 2016.
The U.S. and some other governments have boycotted the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, angering Beijing. However corporate partners including Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Intel and Visa have maintained their sponsorship of the event despite warnings from activist groups and a U.S. State Department determination that China is committing genocide against ethnic Uyghurs in Xinjiang.
Security across China is routinely heightened around major events, and rights experts say those measures are often more severe in politically sensitive areas such as Xinjiang and Tibet.
“In general the authorities step up security measures ahead of these big events, and in recent years both the growing security presence and the growing frequency of such events means that people don’t get a break at all,” said Maya Wang, a researcher at Human Rights Watch.
“I think it’s a fair assumption that people in Xinjiang are not really celebrating having the Olympics,” said Wang.
Posts from individual police units across Xinjiang describe different trainings undertaken as part of the program, including by SWAT, traffic police and auxiliary police. Most include military combat drills as well as Communist Party ideological training, and are overseen by the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, which was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury in 2020 over its role in rights abuses in the region.
Attempts to reach the bureau on Friday for comment on the training program were unsuccessful.
The posts also describe added security and surveillance measures that will be conducted in Xinjiang during the Winter Olympics, including extra staffing, increased traffic stops and counterterrorism activities.
In a post describing an “Escorting the Winter Olympics” training event for a police combat unit in Xinjiang’s Kashgar city held last week, videos and photos show more than two dozen police running drills using crowd-control bars and pincer devices. Another exercise shows officers rushing to subdue an officer acting as a civilian.
The post said the goal of the Winter Olympics training was to “do a solid job in maintaining stability and security during the Spring Festival and the Winter Olympics” and “carry out Xi Jinping thought study work, Party spirit education, loyalty education and anti-separatist struggle education in the ideological field.”
China’s finely crafted web of digital surveillance for the Beijing Olympics has been years in the making
In 2008, Tibetan protesters violently clashed with Chinese police over tightening restrictions just months before the Beijing Olympics. A year later, Xinjiang’s capital Urumqi was rocked by violent riots sparked by tensions between ethnic Uyghurs and China’s majority Han ethnic group. The event proved to be a turning point for Beijing, which has since cracked down on Uyghur cultural and religious customs.
Outside Xinjiang, other security authorities are stepping up controls around the Winter Olympics. Local governments from Qinghai in northwestern China to Shandong on the east coast held “counterterrorism” campaigns ahead of the event, while Beijing has rolled out extensive surveillance infrastructure in and around Olympic venues.