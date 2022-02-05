Here’s what to know about Alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics in Beijing:
What events make up Alpine skiing?
Alpine skiing consists of 11 medal events, with men and women competing in downhill, super-G, slalom, giant slalom and combined, plus a mixed team event — the last of which made its Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018.
How is each event different?
The downhill and super-G are speed events, featuring skiers zooming down the mountain, while the slalom and giant slalom are technical events, requiring more side-to-side skill as skiers navigate carefully placed gates.
The downhill is the purest, fastest race down the mountain, with skiers sometimes approaching speeds of 100 mph and jumps several dozen yards long. The super-G combines the speed elements of downhill with the turns of giant slalom.
The giant slalom is the faster of the technical events, with skiers approaching 50 mph, while the slalom is the bigger test of technical skills, with gates positioned close together. In combined, skiers compete in downhill and slalom on the same day.
What are the formats for competition in Alpine skiing?
In downhill and super-G, competitors get one run to post their fastest time, with one major difference: In downhill, skiers are permitted practice runs to get to know the course, while super-G competitors are not.
Slalom and giant slalom are contested over two courses, with the cumulative time from both determining the winner.
In the combined, skiers make one run each of downhill and slalom, with the cumulative time determining the winner.
In mixed team, each nation’s team consists of four skiers — two male and two female. Each run features two teams competing against each other in a parallel slalom race, with two skiers racing each other side-by-side on the same course. The first to the finish line is the winner, and the team that wins three of the four races advances. If each team wins two, the one with the lowest aggregate time advances.
Who were the Alpine skiing Olympic gold medalists in 2018?
Men’s downhill: Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway
Women’s downhill: Sofia Goggia, Italy
Men’s super-G: Matthias Mayer, Austria
Women’s super-G: Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic
Men’s giant slalom: Marcel Hirscher, Austria
Women’s giant slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin, United States
Men’s slalom: Andre Myhrer, Sweden
Women’s slalom: Frida Hansdotter, Sweden
Men’s combined: Marcel Hirscher, Austria
Women’s combined: Michelle Gisin, Switzerland
Mixed team: Switzerland (Luca Aerni, Denise Feierabend, Wendy Holdener, Daniel Yule and Ramon Zenhausern)
Who is on the Team USA roster for Alpine skiing?
Men: Travis Ganong, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, River Radamus, Bryce Bennett, Luke Winters and Tommy Ford.
Women: Mikaela Shiffrin, Nina O’Brien, Paula Moltzan, Jackie Wiles, Bella Wright, Keely Cashman, AJ Hurt, Alix Wilkinson, Mo Lebel, Tricia Mangan and Katie Hensien.
What is the schedule for Alpine skiing in Beijing?
All times Eastern
Feb. 5: Men’s downhill, 10 p.m.
Feb. 6: Women’s giant slalom, 9:15 p.m.
Feb. 7: Men’s super-G, 10 p.m.
Feb. 8: Women’s slalom. 9:15 p.m.
Feb. 9: Men’s combined, 9:30 p.m.
Feb. 10: Women’s super-G, 10 p.m.
Feb. 12: Men’s giant slalom, 9:15 p.m.
Feb. 14: Women’s downhill, 10 p.m.
Feb. 15: Men’s slalom, 9:15 p.m.
Feb. 17: Women’s combined, 9:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: Mixed team, 10 p.m.