Conditions were sunny but frigid and blustery midday at Genting Snow Park, adding difficulty to what riders agreed is already a technically challenging course. At 12:30 p.m., the wind chill measured on an iPhone read minus-12 degrees, with 13 mph gusts blowing at the bottom of the slopestyle run.
It felt windier. And at the top of the final jump, a bright red windsock stuck straight out almost all afternoon. It took less than a minute to lose feeling in any fingers or hands not covered with multiple gloves, and icicles appeared almost instantly on eyelashes and eyebrows because of warm air escaping from even the most fitted KN95 and N95 masks.
“It sucks. You guys feel it; it’s cold,” said Jamie Anderson, the slopestyle gold medalist who will ride for a third consecutive gold medal in Sunday’s final. “It’s hard to keep your core temperature warm, and then doing tricks feels a little bit more intimidating, you’re just like a little bit stiff. We’re making do.”
Of trying to land tricks in the wind, she said, “It just kind of scares you.”
Wind could be a complicating factor across the Games for multiple sports held in China’s mountainous regions. Wind conditions canceled the third round of training for women’s ski jumping in Zhangjiakou, and around the same time the women’s slopestyle qualification was starting at Genting Snow Park, the men’s downhill training at the Alpine skiing course in Yanqing was suspended for high winds.
When athletes can compete, the strong gusts will require extra preparation and adjustments. Consistent wind is one thing. Slopestyle riders know how to adjust — pick up speed going into a feature if the wind is blowing uphill and slow down if the wind is at your back.
But when the wind swirls, as it did Saturday, snap decisions are necessary.
“That can really deter your gauge in what speed you should be taking into these features, which can cause, obviously, some really bad consequences,” Langland said. “ … Today it’s kind of like, you have to read it as you’re riding.”
For the Olympians who aren’t careening downhill in competition, the bitter cold might cause more trouble.
Zhangjiakou is also host to cross-country skiing, biathlon and Nordic combined. Moderating an athlete’s core temperature is important in all three endurance sports, as cold saps the body’s energy. But even trickier are biathlon and Nordic combined, in which cross-country ski races are combined with other elements such as shooting (biathlon) and ski jumping (Nordic combined).
Biathletes have to be able to stay warm but can’t be too bulky because they’ve got to whip rifles from behind their backs and load them, midrace.
“It’s a lot of experimenting with layers,” U.S. biathlete Joanne Reid said.
Zhangjiakou’s conditions are colder than those many athletes have faced in years. Competing on a tour that primarily winds its way through Central Europe, biathlete Susan Dunklee said she hasn’t raced in temperatures below 15 degrees since before 2020.
“I think I was a little bit skeptical when everybody said it’s going to be super cold,” said Paul Schommer, another U.S. biathlete. “I went to college in Minnesota and currently live in Fargo, North Dakota, and I have to say, it’s been very cold. … It’s going to be a big factor and trying to manage body temperature is going to be something that’s really important in the races.”
For snowboarders, the cold mostly comes into play when it’s combined with the man-made snow that blankets the courses at Genting Snow Park. The two elements mixed together create a rock-hard surface that makes it painful even to put a steadying hand on the ground while going through a run.
“It feels terrible. I don’t even know the word, just like really — painful?” Anderson said. “I had a crash yesterday, and I have such a bad bruise on my [bottom], and just the coldness makes it harder, it kind of like zaps the energy right out of you.
“The man-made snow is pretty good, I’m impressed that they did it, but damn, it’s not that enjoyable to ride on.”