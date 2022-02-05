ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Her ethnicity and the stage her nation chose for her had made Dinigeer Yilamujiang an international flash point the night before, a symbol of China’s galling hubris to some critics and of its ambition to cleanse its global reputation to others. Saturday evening at the finish line of Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre, as she made two last powerful strides, bent at the waist and heaving for air, Yilamujiang was simply a skier depleted by the demands of her sport, entrant No. 29 in the women’s skiathlon.