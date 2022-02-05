The U.S. has not added a replacement player for Decker, who remains with the team in Beijing and was lauded by Johnson on Saturday night for her continued leadership in the locker room. On the ice, though, her absence looms large. Johnson will need to use a combination of skill-sets to fill in the lost production of his top center; first-time Olympian Abby Roque has moved to center and he moved Compher from the wing to center Saturday. There are other options up the middle, including Carpenter, who has scored three goals in two games.