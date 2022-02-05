And so, Diggins could recount her debut at the Beijing Games with genuine pride. It took the form of a sixth-place finish she described as “such a cool victory.” Diggins vaulted up five spots in the second half of the women’s 7.5-kilometer+7.5-kilometer skiathlon, leaving her satisfied after battling a frigid, challenging course at Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre.
“I definitely wish I had a better classic half, but the skate half was some of them best racing of my life, especially at altitude,” Diggins said. (In skiathlon, skiers race 7.5 kilometers in classical style, then switch skis at a pit stop and race another 7.5 kilometers in freestyle, also known as skate style.)
“Mostly I’m so proud that, you know, my goals for today were to keep fighting, to never give up, to ski with the best technique I could,” Diggins said. “It feels so good have one race under my belt. I’m so excited for this week.”
Diggins crossed the line 50.5 seconds behind runaway gold medalist Therese Johaug of Norway, a 33-year-old who dusted Russian silver medalist Natalia Nepryaeva and Austrian bronze medalist Teresa Stadlober by 30.2 and 30.5 seconds. Johaug raised her arms in the air and smiled as she reached the line, a celebration years in the making.
The reigning skiathlon world champion, Johaug missed the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics after testing positive for a steroid. She blamed her 18-month ban on a lip balm that contained a steroid — and which, it turned out, carried a large label with the word “doping” crossed out.
Diggins lifted the curtain on her third Games, her first Olympic event since the star-making team sprint gold medal she won with Kikkan Randall when she pulled ahead of Sweden’s Stina Nilsson with 10 meters left and crossed half a ski in front of her. The iconic finish gave the U.S. its first cross-country medal of any kind in 42 years and first gold ever.
The race rocketed her to newfound fame. Diggins was the flag bearer during the PyeongChang Closing Ceremonies, and last week her face appeared on the cover of “Sports Illustrated.”
Diggins came here the owner of an indelible Olympic moment. She may leave having built a durable Olympic career. Only 30, Diggins could compete in another two Games without defying cross-country’s aging curve. She skied in all six possible events in PyeongChang, finishing seventh or better in all, and appears poised to do the same here.
“I’m really, really pumped to see what else I can do the rest of the week,” Diggins said.
It could be a significant week for U.S. women’s cross-country skiing. For years, the program might as well not have existed. But Randall led the program’s revitalization, mentoring a generation of cross-country skiers. Europe still dominates, but coming off the momentum of the last Olympics, Diggins and teammate Rosie Brennan, who finished 14th in the skiathlon, may challenge for their country’s first women’s individual medal.
“It’s a hugely exciting time to be part of this team,” said 23-year-old Anchorage resident Hailey Swirbul, who finished 40th. “We’ve shown over the last four years what we’re capable of as a team, just [building] momentum from the last Games. I think the world should look out for us this week.”
Diggins remains at the center of the U.S.’s hopes. She navigated the second half of the race in 21:01.8, the fastest of any skier and eight seconds faster than even Johaug. There was no drama — Diggins skied most of the race in a pack by herself. She still grinded until the line, gulping for air and collapsing to her back.
“I crossed the finish line with nothing left,” Diggins said.
An affable native of Afton, Minn., Diggins competed with her trademark glitter splashed on her cheeks. She packed six tins of biodegradable glitter, ranging in color from a “USA blend” of red, blue and silver to “shimmery cinnamon.” She did not leave her first race with a medal, but she offered promise that she may contend again.
“You might be seeing quite a lot of glitter here,” Diggins said.