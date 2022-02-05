To open the evening, in classic short-track style, France’s Tifany Huot-Marchand was knocked off balance and sent flying into the safety padding halfway through the first lap of a women’s 500-meters heat. No crowd exasperation. Huot-Marchand spent the past four years training to make it here. She doesn’t have a sponsor, so when she needed money for new equipment, she set up a crowdfunding site, asked for donations and received about $4,500 in financial support. She exemplifies the journey here for many athletes, and within 60 meters of her first race she fell out of contention in the 500 meters. That’s short track, ludicrous and unfair yet captivating because of the unknown.