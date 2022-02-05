Short track is the sensory room of athletics. Watch it, and you can adapt to all stimuli. Anything can happen, and anything happens all the freakin’ time. The sport has everything: speed, physicality, sudden changes, wipeouts, danger, controversy, utter confusion. The experience is not meant to include quiet. No sports experience is, of course, but there’s a smoothness to the way so many of the others are played that enables them to muster some charm when there’s no atmosphere. Energy and atmosphere make short track easier to digest. The havoc is better when shared, and shared loudly.
On Saturday night, the nuttiest competition met the largest, tightest pandemic sports bubble ever devised. And Beijing’s “closed loop” proved indestructible. The hum of the few hundred spectators allowed in the arena couldn’t outshine the subdued vibe of reporters and photographers working on deadline.
To open the evening, in classic short-track style, France’s Tifany Huot-Marchand was knocked off balance and sent flying into the safety padding halfway through the first lap of a women’s 500 meters heat. No crowd exasperation. Huot-Marchand spent the past four years training to make it here. She doesn’t have a sponsor, so when she needed money for new equipment, she set up a crowdfunding site, asked for donations and received about $4,500 in financial support. She exemplifies the journey here for many athletes, and within 60 meters of her first race she fell out of contention in the 500 meters. That’s short track, ludicrous and unfair yet captivating because of the unknown.
Well, when there are people available to bewitch.
In Heat 7 of the men’s 1,000 meters, a speed skater’s blade broke, and the race was stopped and restarted. No reaction. If not for typical game presentation — flashing lights, booming music, overcaffeinated public address announcer — light clapping and brief flag-waving and whistling for the Chinese participants would’ve been the only sights and sounds competing with the bite of blades on the ice.
Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” can only stir up so much hype. The first night of short track had an ace, though: China’s stacked, top-ranked mixed relay team. That event made its Olympics debut Saturday, and the host country delivered with a gold medal performance. Even then, building anticipation took some work.
“History will be made here this evening in the Capital Indoor Stadium!” the announcer shouted.
I think I saw someone nod.
After China won the initial heat of the mixed relay, the announcer observed: “And, technically, we have a new Olympic record because this was raced for the first time!”
I looked to my right and saw the four people who clapped and laughed at the joke.
When the Netherlands went a little faster in the next heat, he tried again: “And we have a new Olympic record, besting the record of China just minutes ago!”
The arena needed more Taylor Swift.
The strangest part came during the semifinal round when China came terrifyingly close to elimination. It finished third in the semis, crossing the line behind the United States. But after a long review, the Americans were penalized for blocking an infield skater. China advanced instead of the United States, but as with the rest of the action, the suspense was difficult to detect inside the arena.
But when this inescapably drab night ended with home glory, you felt as much of the Olympics as a few hundred giddy natives could produce. To earn China’s first gold of the Winter Games, the team edged Italy by .016 seconds, with Wu Dajing holding off an incredible late rally from Pietro Sighel.
All of a sudden, those few hundred quite spectators stood, and the sound they made vaguely resembled a roar. It was a gentle roar, a kind of emotion they came close to releasing as the final began, a low rumbling significant enough that the announcer said, “Quiet, please!” just before the start.
No more quiet, please.
As sports have played on, spikes in coronavirus cases have necessitated periods of fan-less action. Most have accepted it as a necessary evil. But every time it seems safe to go back to watching sports the way we used to, the way that energizes us the most, sterilized games come back and start limiting the joy again.
Talent prevails, however. China won a short-track gold medal with both maximum drama and minimum fanfare. Yet as Wu, Qu Chunyu, Fan Kexin and Ren Ziwei took the medal stand, heard their country’s anthem and saw what it meant to the onlookers allowed to be here, the intimacy added a special element.
“This is my first time in the Olympics,” Qu said. “It was like a dream.”
Said Ren: “To be honest, I never imagined it would be this tough.”
Said Fan: “Every day when we finish training, we have blood in our throats. And the moment we won, I thought it was all worth it. We’ve made it.”
Within 20 minutes of the triumph, every fan was gone, workers were cleaning the section where people sat, and the Olympic volunteers were playing pretend. The announcer was rehearsing the podium routine, and they were pretending to be the victors, handing each other paper cups instead of medals.
Finally, when they were done, “March of the Volunteers” played one last time, and all the young helpers reveled, a reminder that limited access has its charm.