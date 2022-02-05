Three women — Olivia Giaccio, Hannah Soar and Jaelin Kauf — qualified automatically for the team through the International Ski Federation (FIS) points standings and designated tryout events. For the fourth and final spot, Team USA had the option of making a discretionary pick, and Johnson was a compelling candidate. She had reached the podium twice during this World Cup season, more than any other American woman, and her No. 5 ranking was second only to Giaccio among U.S. women. Johnson also was the top American on the FIS Olympic Allocation List, which other countries use to round out their teams.