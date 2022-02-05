Four years ago, Johnson had competed in PyeongChang, finishing 17th in the first round of qualifying. But this time, the entirety of her Olympic experience amounted to a seven-day stay in an isolation hotel, feeling aggrieved by a contentious team selection process that left her as an alternate. A case of food poisoning on her first full day in Beijing was just an added insult.
“It was hard. But I’ve survived, and I’m okay, and I’m heading home for the first time in six weeks. I’m looking ahead,” said the 21-year-old from Vail, Colo. She spoke by phone Friday evening from the waiting area at Gate B46 of Denver International Airport, where she was preparing for the fourth and final segment of her trip home, a trip that went: Beijing to Tokyo to Los Angeles to Denver to Vail.
“I really couldn’t start healing until today.”
On Jan. 17, Johnson had been in a Deer Valley, Utah hotel room — watching her favorite movie, “Ratatouille” — when she received a phone call from Team USA head moguls coach Matt Gnoza. She was expecting the call, but not the news: She was being left off the four-woman moguls team that would compete in Beijing.
Three women — Olivia Giaccio, Hannah Soar and Jaelin Kauf — qualified automatically for the team through the International Ski Federation (FIS) points standings and designated tryout events. For the fourth and final spot, Team USA had the option of making a discretionary pick, and Johnson was a compelling candidate. She had reached the podium twice during this World Cup season, more than any other American woman, and her No. 5 ranking was second only to Giaccio among U.S. women. Johnson also was the top American on the FIS Olympic Allocation List, which other countries use to round out their teams.
“I was led to believe I had a really good shot” to earn the final spot, Johnson said. “I don’t think I was falsely confident.”
Instead, Team USA adhered to the FIS season points standings, which handed the fourth and final spot to 17-year-old phenom Kai Owens.
“I want to be clear that the other girls are not undeserving. Our team is incredible. We’re all medal contenders … I just believe I deserve a spot as well,” Johnson said. “These girls are my best friends, too. I don’t want to diminish any of them or their accomplishments. This is about my experience as a competitor and a person and a team member.”
In response to Johnson’s comments regarding the selection process, U.S. Ski and Snowboard provided a statement from CEO and President Sophie Goldschmidt, which explained, in part, that the selection committee that made the final choice voted unanimously and “acted diligently and properly in its review and application of the selection criteria.”
“Our criteria-setting process is deliberately designed well in advance with community involvement and transparency to aid athletes in the pursuit of their Olympic dreams,” Goldschmidt said. “It pains us that we are limited to four quota spots and that this results in athletes not having the opportunity to compete in the Olympics.”
Johnson made the trip to Beijing as an alternate — a designation that meant an Olympic credential that was inactivated and, thus, a stay in isolation — because, between coronavirus testing and injury risk, there was at least a reasonable chance she would be needed. It almost happened. On Thursday night, Owens crashed during training, suffering injuries to her eye and face. She sat out Friday’s opening round of qualifying, but signaled her intention to ski in Sunday’s second round.
Johnson acknowledged she had hopes of being pressed into duty, but those hopes were tempered by concern over Owens’s health.
“Kai’s my teammate; I just want her to be healthy,” Johnson said. “I’m very relieved she’s okay.”
As she packed up to head to the airport for the long journey home, the finality of a dream denied brought a sudden sense of relief.
“It’s called delayed grief,” she said. After the Jan. 17 call from Gnoza, “All I wanted was to come to terms with it, and to start healing from seeing my 2022 dreams crushed. But I really couldn’t until that moment when all hope was eliminated.”
Johnson said Saturday she understands the risk of criticizing the selection process and the coaches and officials who run the team. Of her relationship with Gnoza, the U.S. head moguls coach, she said, “We’re not on the best of terms right now, unfortunately.”
“Right after the call, I felt like someone I loved died,” she said. “That may sound dramatic to some, but the 2022 Olympics were everything for me. That was my dream. While, yes, I’ve experienced some anger over the past few weeks, mostly I’m just heartbroken, because this is what I’ve been working for all these years.”
Johnson also understands how she might come across. There are would-be-Olympians who fall short before every Winter and Summer Games, with every sport using its own selection criteria to pick teams. Few of those spurned athletes choose to air their grievances so publicly.
Johnson can face that criticism because, she said, “I’m not bitter. I’m heartbroken. There’s a difference.”
Back in Vail, Johnson planned to bury herself in the embrace of her parents, T.J. and Carol, and reacquaint herself with the familiar pleasures and comforts of home. It wouldn’t be the triumphant return she envisioned, but a welcomed respite nonetheless from an anguishing few weeks.
“It’s going to be bittersweet,” she said. “I wanted to be able to hug them after the whole Olympic experience with a medal around my neck. But that’s okay.”