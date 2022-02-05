Then, he was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Heiden’s daughter took ownership of the rifle and passed it down to her daughter.
“She offered it to me,” Reid said, “because I was the only elite cross-country skier in my family.”
Reid has to speak in specifics when talking about elite athletes in the family tree.
Her mother is Beth Heiden, an Olympic speedskating bronze medalist at the 1980 Lake Placid Games where Reid’s uncle Eric made history by winning five individual gold medals in speedskating.
In Beijing, Reid has something of a different target, though hitting it would be no less historic.
Biathlon is the only winter sport in which the United States has never won a medal, a drought that continued with a seventh-place finish in Saturday’s 4x6-kilometer mixed relay. On a challenging course that is windier and colder than most they’ve skied in the past several years, Reid and her seven U.S. teammates — four men, three other women — are focused on doing what no other U.S. biathlete has done before: reaching an Olympic podium.
Or maybe they’re not.
“It’s not really something that we think about at all,” said Reid, 29.
Ask enough of her teammates the same thing, and you’d be inclined to believe her.
“I would not even see an Olympic medal for this team as a breakthrough. Our World Cups and our world championships are more competitive than the Olympics due to the IOC’s restrictions on competitors here,” fellow U.S. biathlete Clare Egan said. “So we have that capability; it’s just a matter of timing. Of course, I’d be ecstatic if we were to do it here. But I’m very comfortable with the level of our team being one of the best in our sport.”
A volatile competition
It’s not that Reid and her teammates in China — Egan, Susan Dunklee and Deedra Irwin on the women’s side, Jake Brown, Sean Doherty, Leif Nordgren and Paul Schommer on the men’s, all ranging from age 26-35 — aren’t just as driven to win as every other Olympic athlete.
But to understand the United States’ relatively lacking Olympic tradition, an understanding of the sport itself is necessary.
Biathlon was introduced to the Olympic program in 1924 under a different name: military ski patrol. Olympic biathlon’s current form has been around since 1960, where athletes compete in a cross-country race and periodically ski up to a shooting range, pull out a .22 caliber rifle and hit either a 115-milimeter target (think the inner circle in a roll of duct tape) while standing, or a 45-milimeter target (think silver dollar) while lying prone, both from 50 meters away.
The trick, after pausing the skiing, is to control one’s thumping heart and ragged breath enough to find a millisecond of stillness in which to pull the trigger — if you can block out all other distractions and account for variables such as wind, sun and noise.
“Like the announcer calling your name as soon as you shoot,” Irwin said. “Always happens.”
Shooting is the wild card of the sport, the one that humbles even the best skiers — and generally, all U.S. biathletes start out as cross-country skiers.
“I think had I known how hard it would be, I’m not sure I would have tried, to be honest,” Brown said. “ … I wasn’t prepared to go from being a decently successful cross-country skier in college to being, like, really bad at something. For years.”
Missed targets result in either added time or a 150-meter penalty lap.
“If you have a horrible shooting performance, you might’ve had the best ski speed of your life, but you would never show up on the results list,” said Lowell Bailey, who in 2017 became the first American to win a world championship and now serves as U.S. Biathlon’s director of high performance.
Those variables are what makes biathlon results so volatile, Bailey said. Egan just missed the podium at a World Cup event in Italy just weeks before the Olympics, her fourth place giving some juice to the idea that the Americans might break through in Beijing.
She had placed 76th in a race at the prior World Cup event.
“In any other sport, you kind of know it's going to be these 5-10 competitors that are going to be on a podium,” Bailey said. “In biathlon it's literally like, here's 50.”
That volatility hasn’t stopped countries such as Germany and Norway from racking up Olympic medals over the years.
Despite its Olympic drought, the United States has produced world championship medals other than Bailey’s. Dunklee, who is retiring after her third Olympics this month, has two world championship silver medals. Tim Burke won one before her.
Egan, whose second Olympics here in Beijing also will be her last, has a way of helping unfamiliar Americans understand why the U.S. hasn’t won at the Winter Games yet.
“In baseball, even the very best hitters maybe have a batting average of .300. That's outstanding,” Egan said. “So it's similarly, in biathlon, even the very, very best biathletes are only hitting all of their targets probably less than 30 percent of the time, and that's what it takes to win a race.
“We're a team that performs very consistently at a very high level. The fact that we have not happened to do it at the Olympics is similar to asking why a great baseball player, if you sent him or her out to play one game every four years, why they wouldn't hit a home run during that game.”
Asking the right question
So, do the Americans have a chance in Beijing? They’re certainly capable, given Egan’s recent World Cup result, and she and Dunklee are more confident in the breadth of talent across the eight-member team than they ever have been.
But that also might be the wrong question.
Aside from the fact that the Olympics are not the sport’s best measure of talent, Dunklee and Reid don’t like focusing on the results part of biathlon. Dunklee wants to use her platform in the sport to inspire others to live a healthier lifestyle, and to embrace the challenge of trying.
“We’re going after trying to be the best in the world, and that is not an easy thing to do,” she said. “If you get fixated on just whether or not you can do that and achieve that, you’re missing the whole point of the joy of competing. The joy of finding out what your own limits are, of being out there, training every day, enjoying the feeling of being strong and being able to go fast and fly over the snow on skis.”
For Reid, biathlon is in part about honoring her family. Her grandfather died a week after the Olympics in 2018, Reid’s first Winter Games.
She honors him with her rifle — not the one he passed down, which she named “Forget-Me-Not,” but the one she uses now. Her parents helped her customize it. Both Beth Heiden and Reid have engineering degrees, and Beth wood-burned the Lakota word for “grandfather” into its side.
“I think instead of adding pressure, my mom, and both my parents actually, just got super into it, into the technicality of it,” Reid said. “Obviously, that part of it is so alien and totally different from speedskating that my mom, I don’t think she associates it with Olympic sports so much as like, ‘Now I get to build something, do something.’"
But Reid’s favorite part of biathlon happens in the summer, when she gets the chance to travel to different venues around the country and meet people like her grandfather, who did biathlon for fun, not competition.
“I just like getting to meet people who think the sport is cool,” Reid said. “Because otherwise you can get lost in the, ‘Well, how did I do today, and what result did I get, and how many medals did I win, and how much money did I definitely not make?’ And meeting those people reminds me: 'No, you did it ‘cause you loved it.’”