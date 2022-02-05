The first medals of the 2022 Beijing Olympics have been awarded, but so far none have gone to athletes from Team USA. That could change soon, with the women’s slopestyle snowboarding finals on the Day 2 schedule. Elsewhere, American figure skater Karen Chen is set to compete in the team event, and Alpine skiing, luge and cross-country skiing are also in the spotlight. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the Winter Games.

Today in Beijing

  • Three American women have qualified for Sunday’s slopestyle final, which will happen Saturday beginning at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. Two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson, Hailey Langland and Julia Marino have reached the final.
  • The United States leads the figure skating team event, thanks to Nathan Chen, who gave Team USA a strong start. The athletes representing the Russian Olympic Committee are in second and China is third. The competition resumes at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time Saturday.
  • Women’s hockey continues, with the Americans set to face Switzerland at 8:10 a.m. Eastern time Sunday. The United States already has victories over Finland and the Russian Olympic Committee in these Games.
  • Other events to watch include ski jumping, women’s moguls and speedskating.
  • Follow more Beijing Olympics coverage here. See the full event schedule here.