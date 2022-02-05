The Americans’ stumbles — Zhou under-rotated on back-to-back quadruple jumps and Chen fell to the ice on a triple loop and under-rotated on a triple Lutz and toeloop — left the American team somewhat deflated. That is especially because Monday’s final three disciplines play to the Russian team’s biggest strengths: the women’s individual, pairs and ice dance free skates. While the U.S. should be able to get at least a bronze medal, as it has in the two previous Olympic team figure skating events, it will have to battle with third-place Japan for the silver.