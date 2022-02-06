“I feel of course so sad to not be able to put down a run,” Anderson said. “ … I genuinely feel so happy for the girls, I’m so happy for Jules, she laced her run and I know she really needed this — and I’m really happy for Zoi and Tess and just to see where and how far snowboarding has come for the girls. Even if I was a little bit of that inspiration for the girls, I feel so proud and so grateful.”