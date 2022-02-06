Of all the several tantalizing possibilities for Team USA’s biggest star in the first appearance of these Olympics — from a triumphant repeat as gold medalist to a narrow defeat at the hands of a rival — the one that no one had considered, because it was so shocking and so rare, was the one that occurred Monday morning: Shiffrin skiing out, failing to finish her first run, departing the giant slalom before getting to the starting gate for a second run.
Soon after her mishap, Shiffrin moved off to the side of the course, nicknamed the Ice River, and stood with her hands on her hips and her poles in the snow, staring back at the spot where it went sideways. It would take Shiffrin another 12 minutes or so to collect herself and glide down the hill, the shock and disappointment evident on her face.
“You can see anything can happen, and it happens really, really quickly,” Shiffrin said. “The conditions are incredible, but nothing is given. And I’m not taking that for granted. And I’m not going to cry about this, because that’s just wasting energy.”
The DNF was Shiffrin’s first in a giant slalom since Jan. 23, 2018, two weeks before she would win the gold medal at the PyeongChang Games. Having previously won gold in the slalom at Sochi 2014, Shiffrin, 26, arrived in Beijing hoping to become the first American to collect three or more Olympic golds in Alpine skiing.
She could have as many as four more chances to redeem herself at these Olympics, beginning with Wednesday’s slalom; she has left open the possibility of competing in all five individual events. But the giant slalom was one of her clearest shots at a gold medal: She entered Beijing ranked third in the world in the event this World Cup season, with victories at Soelden, Austria, and Courchevel, France.
“My best chance for the next races is to move forward, to refocus, and I feel like I’m in a good place to do that,” she said. “So I don’t know about the medals. I know that my skiing is good, and I know that even my GS skiing is good. … I’m going to do my very best to keep the right mentality and keep pushing.”
Sweden’s Sara Hector was leading the competition following a first run of 57.56 seconds, just ahead of Katharina Truppe of Austria (57.86). Nina O’Brien was the top American, sitting in sixth at 58.81, with the second run scheduled for later Monday afternoon. The champion is determined by the aggregate of the skiers’ times from the first and second runs.
The giant slalom course — filled, like the others, with 100 percent man-made snow — is shorter than most on the World Cup circuit, with 47 gates and nearly 1,400 feet of vertical drop, beginning with a steep, icy drop right out of the starting gate. On Monday, 25 percent of skiers did not complete their first run, Shiffrin’s U.S. teammate AJ Hurt among them. The first sign of serious trouble for Shiffrin came at the fourth gate, a right turn, where she wobbled briefly, keeping her off-balance as she tried to recover at the fifth gate. And it was there that she went down.
“Any time you go on the side like that, it’s just like missed timing where you’re pressuring the turn,” she said. “I was pushing, or I felt that I was really pushing in those turns. … I think the thing about this surface [is] — I feel that it’s incredible, but [it’s] not forgiving. It is different than kind of what we normally ski, but it’s actually quite a beautiful surface to ski.
“I wouldn’t say there’s anything wrong with that. You have to connect the turns perfectly in order to be fast, but also in order not to make those mistakes that can cost a lot of time, or in my case, cost the entire race.”
Though coronavirus protocols have severely limited the number of spectators allowed in the stands, there was an audible groan from the small crowd and the assembled media and Beijing 2022 volunteers when Shiffrin went down — a scene visible both to the naked eye near the top of the course and in pixelated high definition on the huge video screen near the finish line.
Asked how long it would take to get over this disappointment, Shiffrin said: “I never get over it, and I won’t ever get over this, either. But I have to put the pause button on really feeling the emotions or dwelling on it because it just takes too much energy, and I just can’t do it. …
“That heartbreak just builds up and it never goes away, and I think that’s what drives me to try to keep working and improving — so I can try to make it so that those things don’t happen. But sometimes they still do happen. And, unfortunately, it happened today. It felt like there’s a lot to look forward to. But, well, now we reset.”