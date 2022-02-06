The giant slalom course — filled, like the others, with 100 percent man-made snow — is shorter than most on the World Cup circuit, with 47 gates and nearly 1,400 feet of vertical drop, beginning with a steep, icy drop right out of the starting gate. On Monday, 25 percent of skiers did not complete their first run, Shiffrin’s U.S. teammate AJ Hurt among them. The first sign of serious trouble for Shiffrin came at the fourth gate, a right turn, where she wobbled briefly, keeping her off-balance as she tried to recover at the fifth gate. And it was there that she went down.