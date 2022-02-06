And yet in the days before a Beijing Olympics in which he is heavily favored to win gold, Chen sits on a video call talking not about winning but about the fear he felt four years ago, the last time he came to an Olympics. Then, like now, he was expected to win gold, but instead crashed, failing to complete any of his jumps in the short program and ultimately finishing fifth.
“I was scared,” he says.
At the time Chen was 18 and everything had gotten too big. He was nervous, worried, uncertain of what to do, overwhelmed by the expectations. “A sense of dread,” he says of how he felt when he learned he was going to the Olympics that year.
“Being named to the Olympic team and just feeling dread and fear is like the absolute wrong response,” he says. And then he laughs.
He’s 22 now, so much more confident, so much more read
y for the Olympics and everything that comes with it. This time he can shrug when asked about the looming duel he should have with Japan’s two-time gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu. This time can say that he’s looking at the Olympics as just another competition.
This time he can talk not about fear but joy.
“At the end of the day, you know, I’m doing this sport because I love it and not because I’m here because I have to win,” he says. “And, of course, that’s my goal as an athlete. I want to say, ‘Well, I want to have opportunities to win,’ but I really do it because I enjoy what I do.
“I think when you have that perspective, it really allows you to switch away from the narrative of being like, ‘Oh my god, this is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,’ I think continuing to have that perspective just generally makes me more at ease with what I do and allows me to do whatever I do on the ice without regret.”
'Passion first’
A few days after the Zoom call, Chen’s coach, Rafael Arutyunyan, stands in a hallway beneath the skating arena here, jabbing his fingers into the chilly air. Asked what has made Chen the most dominant skater of the past four years, the Russian native counts off the reasons in a broken English.
“Passion first,” Arutyunyan says. “[Then] ability to work hard and be competitive no matter what.”
He does not mention Chen’s skating or ability to propel himself into soaring, spinning jumps, or the gentleness with which he returns to the ice. None of these physical attributes, he says, matters as much as the desire.
Arutyunyan tells a story about Chen, who as an 11-year-old had come from his family’s home in Salt Lake City to Orange County, Calif., to train for a few days. At the end of the training, Arutyunyan says, Chen begged his mother to let him come to California to work full time with the coach.
“He said, ‘Mom, if we do not move to this guy, I will not make it,’ ” Arutyunyan says. “So talking [about] passion: An 11-year-old boy could tell his mom ‘I will not make it?’ He knew what he was doing, and he was 11.”
Arutyunyan has another story, one he says explains everything about determination and drive. When Chen was about 13 or 14, he got food poisoning right before a major competition and was vomiting in the hotel.
“You know how people get gray when they are sick?” Arutunyan recalls. “He was not gray; he was green.”
Arutyunyan suggested pulling out of the competition, but Chen refused. “
That night, Arutyunyan stood beside the rink, begging Chen not to throw up on the ice but clutching a bucket just in case. Chen wound up winning.
“That’s what makes him.” Arutyunyan says.
Chen’s passion has allowed him and Arutyunyan to think almost alike. Arutyunyan, who had been coaching for three decades before taking on Chen, found in the 11-year-old someone who absorbed and trusted his coaching so much that he could try something new: Arutyunyan “invented” a way for Chen to perfect enough skills to be able to alter his programs in the weeks before big competitions.
“We do like the game Lego — you know Lego?” Arutunyan asks. “You can always match pieces in Lego, so that’s what we do. We have pieces. We can always change it and build something else.”
It sounds simple. It’s actually very hard.
“It would not have worked for me,” 1988 Olympic gold medalist Brian Boitano says.
Most skaters need the repetition in their programs, committing every element to muscle memory.
“In talking to the male skaters, it’s why we think he’s so amazing,” Boitano says. “It’s because he’s able to take one thing out and put another thing in and still be successful at it and not get confused. He’s in control. It’s really impressive. It’s a whole other level of athlete.”
Pressure, but not pressing
Because Chen has been nearly perfect since the last Olympics and the last Olympics went so badly, all people want to talk about is pressure — not so much from the history of the PyeongChang failure but from the success of almost everything since.
“There is most likely a mountain of pressure on him,” Boitano says. “I think there’s a stigma when people think you’re so perfect.
“And the pressure builds and builds and builds, too. And even though you’ve been groomed to deal with that type of pressure, when you get to the Olympics and you’re favored for a gold medal, it’s almost unbearable.”
Or as 2010 Olympic champion Lysacek, the last American male to win an individual Olympic gold in the past 33 years, put it, “You’re dealing with everybody saying you’re the best.”
On the video call, Chen seems serene. His voice is calm. He smiles. He laughs. His answers are calm and easy.
“Of course, the pressure is going to be there and that’s something I just have to come to terms with,” he says. “But I think if you solely focus on that, it becomes a little debilitating.”
Embracing the moment
At last month’s U.S. figure skating championships, Chen fell during a step routine in his free skate, a shocking tumble on a simple maneuver. A few years ago, before the 2018 Olympics, such a silly spill might have tormented him. But he was having fun that day in Nashville. As he tumbled, he gave an aw-the-heck-with-it wave of his hands, and the crowd at Bridgestone Arena roared.
He laughs at the memory and says that he had gotten “too into the music of the performance,” Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” and just lost track of his footing.
Instead of seeming rattled by the misstep, Chen gives the impression that maybe falling doesn’t matter anymore. That hitting every jump exactly right isn’t as important as gliding across the ice with “Rocket Man” blasting from the speakers above.
And maybe that’s what keeps the other falls from happening.
Among the other changes from four years ago is that Chen is now a third-year student at Yale University, where three straight world championships and six consecutive U.S. titles don’t matter much in higher-level statistics classes.
“You’re surrounded by incredible people that are much more accomplished than you in other regards,” he says.
Chen, who describes himself as “not the most academic person,” seems to like the anonymity of being just another high achiever on a campus of high achievers. He always has tried to think of himself as “an ordinary” person who just happens to be very good at figure skating.
Though he took the past year off from school to prepare for the Olympics, college has provided him a place to get away from the attention and the demand to be perfect. At school, it’s okay to struggle in a complicated STEM course. It’s okay, too, to go to other students and ask for help.
When Chen goes back to New Haven, Conn., in August, he won’t even be sure what he wants to do with his life. He declared his major to be statistics and data science, because he always seemed to be better with math than writing while growing up. He figured data will be a part of whatever career he decides to pursue so he signed up for the classes.
He isn’t even sure if he wants to keep skating anymore after the Olympics.
“I don’t know; I’m still thinking about that myself,” he says, when asked if he might retire at some point in the next year. “I certainly have realized that there is a possibility for me to be like, ‘Hey, after these Games, I’m done.’ But there’s also a possibility that I can continue.”
He’s asked if he’s just musing or if this is something he’s truly considering. At first he says he’s just thinking out loud then adds, “but it’s also ingrained in truth.”
“I mean, I already, honestly, had a pretty great career,” he says. “I’ve been able to experience a lot in my career. Ultimately, after these Games, I think the most important thing is being able to maintain that passion and love for the sport. And I think if that becomes a point where I’m like ‘Hey, I want to do other things in my life, but I’m still going to stick to this because I’m afraid to let it go,’ [then] I think that becomes an issue, because then it’s like you’re not doing it for the right reasons.”
Because, for an Olympic skater, the passion must be first.