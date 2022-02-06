It was 9:30 a.m. in the Netherlands when Kramer toed the starting line in Beijing, and while an entire nation prayed he could summon one last vintage performance out of the ether, he simply didn’t have one in him. At the end of his final lap, he pulled up a few meters shy of the finish line and glided with his hands on his hips, fully spent. His time of 6:17.04 was more than seven seconds slower than his gold medal time in PyeongChang in 2018, and nearly 14 seconds off the 6:03.32 in 2007, which stood as the world record for a decade.