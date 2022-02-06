And then sometime much later, the young gun arrived.
The longest-running narrative in sports, cliched but eternally human, played out again Sunday across 5,000 meters of glimmering ice of the National Speed Skating Oval, where a vivid and definitive changing of the guard in the discipline of Olympic speedskating took place.
Out, and one step closer to retirement, went 35-year-old Dutchman Sven Kramer, the Olympic gold medalist at 5,000 meters in 2010, 2014 and 2018 and an icon across the skating-mad Netherlands, but on Sunday a distant ninth-place finisher in the final individual race of his storied career. All that remains for the most decorated male speed skater in history, a nine-time medalist, are the team pursuit and mass start races later in this meet.
In, and straight to the top of the podium, strode 25-year-old phenom Nils van der Poel of Sweden, skating in the final pairing of the day and reeling off a blistering final lap of 29.01 seconds to snatch the gold medal from Patrick Roest of the Netherlands. Van der Poel’s winning time of 6 minutes, 8.84 seconds broke an Olympic record Roest had set nearly an hour earlier.
When van der Poel crossed the finish line, he flexed his torso, let out a roar and pulled the hood of his racing suit off the top of his head, the grimace that had gripped his face for the second half of the race suddenly melting into an expression somewhere between rapture and relief.
“I wasn’t sure I was going to win today, but there’s always something to fight for,” van der Poel said. “ … There is a kid in me who would have thought 15 years ago, ‘This is possible.’ It happened, and it’s pretty cool.”
By the time the young champion waved the Swedish flag from atop the medal stand, Kramer long since had left the premises. His heat had taken place some 90 minutes earlier, as a subpar qualifying time relegated him to the first of the day’s 10 pairings.
It was 9:30 a.m. in the Netherlands when Kramer toed the starting line in Beijing, and while an entire nation prayed he could summon one last vintage performance out of the ether, he simply didn’t have one in him. At the end of his final lap, he pulled up a few meters shy of the finish line and glided with his hands on his hips, fully spent. His time of 6:17.04 was more than seven seconds slower than his gold medal time in PyeongChang in 2018, and nearly 14 seconds off the 6:03.32 in 2007, which stood as the world record for a decade.
“I am a bit ashamed,” Kramer told the Dutch media Sunday. “Maybe I played a little too much all-or-nothing. It wasn’t a good ride, but I did all that I could. It wasn’t good enough, which is a shame.”
He already had seen van der Poel seize the world records that were once his in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters, and now the kid had taken his title of reigning Olympic champion. It was clear Kramer had been supplanted as the best distance speed skater on the planet, but true to the ancient lineage of great champions knocked from their perch, he ceded the title grudgingly. His praise of van der Poel, required in such a transitional moment, was tempered with notes of caution.
“I think he has a really good condition and a good mind-et, and he’s really living for it. He’s really going for it,” Kramer said in English. “I don’t really know him so well, but he’s the big favorite over here, and I’m looking forward to his races.”
Asked if van der Poel could enjoy the same sort of lengthy reign as himself, Kramer said, “It’s difficult to say after one half-year on that level. Getting there is a bit more easy than [staying at] that level. Hopefully, he has the same career that I had, but it’s going to be difficult.”
At the very least, van der Poel (who claims Dutch heritage by virtue of his paternal grandfather) seems to be a new breed of skater and new breed of champion than the sort churned out by the classic machinery of the Dutch program — which swept 39 of a possible 78 medals at the 2014 and 2018 Winter Games combined, and which boasts Kramer and Ireen Wust, like Kramer a five-time Olympian, as its most vivid distillations.
Van der Poel twice has taken lengthy breaks from the sport, once to join the Swedish military, and again to pursue ultramarathon running. On Sunday, he threatened to take a third, musing that perhaps this time it would stick.
“I did 20 ultras, 1,000 skydives, I served in the army for a year,” he said. “ … I went snowboarding a lot. I went ski mountaineering. I biked the whole of Sweden. I made it adventurous, because I knew there was a time when I would lock myself up, enduring it. I had to build up a mountain of motivation.”
His home oval in Trollhattan, about 50 miles north of Gothenburg, is only 250 meters around, as opposed to the 400 meters of a typical track. Its turns are similar in radius to those of a larger track, but its straightaways are shorter. In essence, he gets more work on his turns than anyone in the world. He has no teammates, preferring to train alone.
For the past two months before Beijing, van der Poel moved his training base to the small Bavarian village of Inzell, isolating himself from friends and family, not even emerging for Christmas or New Year’s. He skated in the morning, biked through the Alps in the afternoon and switched his body clock to Beijing time to prepare it for the daily rhythms of the Olympic meet.
He was so concerned about avoiding covid-19 on the trip to Beijing, he showed up for his flight in a full-body hazmat-type suit, only to wriggle out of it when the contraption threatened to bake him.
“It felt like a sauna,” he told the Swedish media. “Then I was ashamed, because no one on the plane who was going to the Olympics had something similar.”
But it all paid off Sunday, and when you’re wearing a gold medal around your neck, your eccentricities don’t seem so weird anymore. They seem brilliant.
“When you’re a professional athlete in a sport that sucks as much as speed skating sucks, you’ve got to find a way to make it suck a little less,” van der Poel said of his unconventional pathway and methods. “Whatever you can get inspired by, you need to find. What do you have to bribe yourself with, to train more than that? If you can find that, perhaps you can win the Olympics.”