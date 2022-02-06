It will be more fun for Stalder to watch the United States play Canada on Tuesday instead of admiring them up close as she did this week, when both crushed her team. Tuesday’s group play finale between the rivals will likely be a preview of the gold medal game, because if the first several days of the tournament have been any indicator, the other top teams in the world will need a miracle to pull off an upset. The U.S. and Canada are still simply playing on another level, and have been waiting for this moment to meet at the Olympics since the Americans won the gold medal over their rival in a shootout in PyeongChang in 2018, ending Canada’s run of four straight titles.