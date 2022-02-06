A few Switzerland players remained on the bench as the first intermission started, quietly staring toward the ice as the Zambonis hummed around the rink, as if they were processing how everything got away from them so quickly. The dominance of the sport’s best can have that effect: Three days ago, the Swiss, the fifth-ranked team in the world, lost by 11 goals to Canada. And on Sunday night, the United States showed no mercy in an 8-0 win, providing more proof that the gulf between the two North American juggernauts and everyone else in women’s hockey remains wide.
“It’s so fun to watch those girls. Every line could be a first line,” Swiss captain Lara Stalder said of the two teams afterward. “They show that there is no limit.”
It will be more fun for Stalder to watch the United States play Canada on Tuesday instead of admiring them up close as she did this week, when both crushed her team. Tuesday’s group play finale between the rivals will probably be a preview of the gold medal game, because if the first several days of the tournament have been any indicator, the other top teams in the world will need a miracle to pull off an upset. The United States and Canada are still simply playing on another level and have been waiting for this moment to meet at the Olympics since the Americans won the gold medal over their rival in a shootout in PyeongChang in 2018, ending Canada’s run of four straight titles.
“It’s one of the best rivalries in sports. I would put it up against anything. Any sport. I’m telling you, for those who don’t have a familiarity with it, it’s absolutely must-watch,” U.S. Coach Joel Johnson said. “Anytime [the] U.S. and Canada play — it could be on a pond, and you put two of those jerseys on, and certainly all of a sudden the intensity ramps up.”
Canada has made it clear it is not in Beijing to do anything other than take back the gold medal — it opened with wins over Switzerland and Finland, a team many expected to challenge the North American hierarchy at these Olympics, by a combined score of 23-2. And the United States, despite losing star center Brianna Decker to a tournament-ending injury early in its opener against the Finns, has now beaten three of the world’s top five teams by a combined score of 18-2. Each of those opponents had only 12 shots on goal, with no more than six in any period.
Sunday brought Team USA’s most impressive offensive performance yet. Five different players scored, including two goals apiece from Hilary Knight, Kelly Pannek and Jesse Compher. Before the game, the members of the coaching staff looked at one another and knew their team was ready, Johnson said, but now he and his players can only hope that is the case against Canada on Tuesday. The two teams have seen each other plenty over the past year, playing six games in an exhibition series; Canada won four of those games. Three went to overtime, and all but two were one-goal games.
“Playing against Canada in an exhibition match, if you will, is different than playing against Canada in the Olympics … it’s different pressure, different stages,” Pannek said. “We’re a different team. I’m guessing they are as well.”
Pannek, who is helping bolster the lineup at center with Decker out, had one of her best Olympic performances Sunday night, giving the United States a 4-0 lead off a wrister in the first period. That came after Compher and Knight scored nine seconds apart. And by the time Pannek scored another goal in the second period, her team was up 6-0. Afterward, she tried to put her thumb on the lopsided results so far in Beijing and whether other teams are closing the gap to the Americans and Canadians; it has been clear that teams have been affected by the pandemic over the past two years, she said, which has disrupted development programs and caused world championships to be canceled.
“That can make a big difference,” she said. “The visibility is really important, especially in some of these countries that are trying to develop their programs.”
Said Johnson: “I think the scores are a little bit deceiving at the start of the tournament. . . . What I see is the growth and development of women’s hockey that in the global pandemic has stalled just a touch, just as it has on the men’s side. So I think the more resources and more visibility that women’s hockey gets at the youngest levels in particular, for the grass-roots federations to put money and support into their programs, you’re just going to see it continue. I just think we’re in a little bit of a pause right now.”
Canada and the United States have claimed every gold medal since women’s hockey debuted at the Winter Games in 1998, and only one other country — Sweden in 2006 — has appeared in the gold medal game. Both teams have dominated world championship play, with Canada owning 11 titles and the United States nine. Only one other team — Finland — has earned a silver medal at the world championship, and it came during the 2019 tournament on its home ice. After defeating Canada in the semifinals, known as the “Miracle in Espoo” and considered one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s history, the Finns lost, 2-1, to the United States in a shootout in the gold medal game.
Finland was expected to challenge its North American counterparts in this tournament but lost, 5-2, to the United States in its opener and was blasted by Canada, 11-1, two days later. The Russian Olympic Committee didn’t fare much better in a 5-0 loss to the Americans; it’ll meet Canada on Monday but is still missing six of its players because of a coronavirus outbreak after arriving in Beijing.
Some of those teams might get another crack at the United States or Canada once the quarterfinals begin this week, but it probably won’t matter. Barring a major upset, Tuesday’s showdown will determine the top two seeds — and set both on a collision course for a gold medal rematch.
“It’s not even about the seeding,” Johnson said. “It’s about the pride. For Canada, wearing the maple leaf, and for us, wearing the red, white and blue, it just never gets old.”