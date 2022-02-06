Ten countries participate in the team event, but only the top five advanced to the free skate portion of the competition. Countries select a representative to perform in each segment — the short program and free skates of all four disciplines — but can only make two substitutions. The U.S. team, for instance, switched its skaters for men’s singles (Nathan Chen in the short program, then Vincent Zhou in Sunday’s free skate) and ice dance (Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue in the rhythm dance, then Madison Chock and Evan Bates in the free dance). The same Americans will perform in both programs for women’s singles and pair skating.