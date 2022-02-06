The United States sits second behind the Russian Olympic Committee entering the final day of competition in the team figure skating event. Follow along for live updates and results.

What to know about team figure skating

  • The event is scheduled to air live on NBC.
  • There are eight segments in team figure skating; the final three will be contested by the five remaining teams on Monday morning in Beijing (Sunday night Eastern). Pairs will skate beginning at 8:15 p.m. Eastern, followed by ice dancers (9:30) and women singles (10:35).
  • Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier will compete for the United States in the pairs skate, followed by Madison Chock and Evan Bates in the ice dance and Karen Chen in the women’s free skate.
  • Led by the dazzling Kamila Valieva, the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee took a three-point lead over the Americans on Sunday in Beijing. Japan sits three points behind the Americans, while Canada and China are further back.
  • Nathan Chen skated brilliantly in Friday’s start to the competition, helping land the Americans in first place after three segments.
