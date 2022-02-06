The United States is tied with Japan for second, trailing the Russian Olympic Committee entering the final two segments of the team figure skating event. Follow along for live updates and results.

What to know about team figure skating

  • There are eight segments in team figure skating; the final three are being contested by the five remaining teams on Monday morning in Beijing (Sunday night Eastern). Ice dancers (9:30 p.m. Eastern) and women’s singles (10:35) will complete the competition.
  • Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier competed for the United States in the pairs skate to open the final day, finishing fifth of five teams. They will be followed by Madison Chock and Evan Bates in the ice dance and Karen Chen in the women’s free skate. Teams are awarded points in descending order of finish, with 10 points awarded for first place in a segment.
