“This race only comes around once every four years,” Bennett said. “It’s the Olympics and I guess it’s kind of a big deal, so we want it to be as fair as possible.”
On Sunday, in a nod to both fairness for the field and safety for the athletes, the Olympic men’s downhill was postponed because of persistent winds, particularly through the middle section of the course. What was delayed — first by an hour, then by another, then by a third and finally to Monday — was not just a signature event of any Winter Games, but an assessment of the U.S. Alpine ski team.
Entering these Games, the evaluation is clear: There is Mikaela Shiffrin, and there is everyone else. The 26-year-old from Colorado is a pre-Olympics darling because of her record to this point — two golds and a silver at two previous Games — but also because, in a sport in which Team USA traditionally has mined medals, she is the only athlete considered a true contender for one here.
In an Olympics without such relentless and familiar American heroes from the past — Lindsey Vonn and Julia Mancuso, Bode Miller and Ted Ligety — it’s a topic that dominates bandwidth and brainpower at the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association: Who’s next?
Given that Shiffrin will be a medal favorite in three events — beginning with Monday’s giant slalom, in which she is the reigning Olympic champion — and a potential contender in at least one more, there’s a strong possibility that the U.S. Alpine team will be decorated. It just won’t be diverse, and that’s a departure from the recent past.
The last time the Americans had only one skier bring home a medal was 2002, when Miller took a pair of silvers on the home slopes outside Salt Lake City. Over the four Olympics since, Miller is one of six skiers to help the Americans to 18 medals, a haul. The bonanza came in Whistler, British Columbia, during the 2010 Vancouver Games, when Miller, Vonn, Mancuso and Andrew Weibrecht combined for eight medals. The Americans had an amazing combination of star power and depth, and the story lines abounded.
Now, with her third Olympics afoot, Shiffrin is something of a team to herself. Of her 15 teammates on the men’s and women’s Alpine teams, five have never reached the podium — meaning a top-three finish, akin to winning an Olympic medal — on the World Cup circuit. None has more than the five owned by Travis Ganong, and the lot has combined for just 14 top-three finishes worldwide.
Shiffrin, by herself, has 116 podium finishes and 73 victories in 210 starts. In a sport in which success can’t be measured by winning percentage, Shiffrin’s is an incomprehensible .348. Just the odds say that if she straps into her boots three times over the next two weeks, she’ll win at least one gold. Indeed, she has five Olympic starts before the giant slalom Monday here: two wins, a second, a fourth and a fifth.
And then … well, who?
Breezy Johnson, a 26-year-old downhiller from Wyoming, established herself over the past two years as the Americans’ next-best threat for an Alpine medal. She has seven podiums over those two seasons, and in three World Cup downhills this season, her finishes were second, second and second.
But last month, Johnson suffered a knee injury. Instead of taking training runs in China, she’s lifting weights back home. The injury was devastating to her personally because after an Olympic debut of seventh in the downhill four years ago in PyeongChang, she was poised to improve. And it was demoralizing to the USSA, which lost a skier who might have ridden shotgun next to Shiffrin. The remaining nine women on the American team have just three World Cup podiums among them: one from Paula Moltzan in parallel slalom, a discipline held at the Olympics only as a mixed team event; and two from Jackie Wiles, both in downhill, neither in the past four years.
The men’s side looks even thinner, a situation that has crept up on exactly no one. Ligety, a four-time Olympian who won gold in giant slalom in 2006 and 2014, finally retired. Miller won a U.S.-best six medals across five Olympics, but his last Games came in 2014. Four years ago in Korea, the American Alpine medals went to Shiffrin and the legendary Vonn in her swan song. The men were shut out for the first time since 1998.
Who, here? Maybe Bennett is the next-best hope. He posted the only podium of his World Cup career in December in Val Gardena-Groeden, Italy — a victory in a downhill. But it seems a fluke. In 12 other starts this year, he has just one top-10 and has finished outside the top 30 six times.
Ski racing, though, is a fabulous sport in part because it’s so fickle. Four years ago, Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic — an Olympic snowboarder as well — took a shocking gold over the sport’s greatest stars in the women’s super-G. Weibrecht, from Lake Placid, N.Y., had never posted a World Cup podium finish when he won bronze in super-G in 2010. In the four years between those Vancouver Games and Sochi, Weibrecht again failed to reach a podium — and he took silver in super-G anyway.
On a day when the racing was delayed, such fodder is best not knocked about the athletes’ lounge.
“The less stress you can be in this state,” American Ryan Cochran-Siegle said, “I think it allows you to perform better when the time comes to go out there and race.”
That time now is scheduled to arrive, finally, Monday. Shiffrin will lead off the Olympics. Will any Americans follow?