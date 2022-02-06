Today in Beijing
Red Gerard already has a gold medal. Now he knows what he wants.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — The staging area is the last thing Red Gerard remembers. What followed is a blur — climbing the podium, hearing the national anthem, whisking through the international media, flying back across the world with sudden and fleeting fame, all the trappings and pitfalls of winning an Olympic gold medal. Even his family members, 18 deep and fueling the South Korean brewery economy 12 ounces at a time, would accumulate their own measure of celebrity.
When Gerard looks back at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, so many of the moments when his life changed swirl into a haze. Everything was moving fast for a 17-year-old brain to capture it all. But the staging area is vivid. In that last quiet moment, Gerard thought to himself, “Is this really happening?”
“It was the craziest thing ever,” Gerard said. “Everything was so new.”
Four years later, the pipsqueak with the unkempt dirty-blond mane and lovably rambunctious family is all grown up. Gerard has solidified himself as one of the best snowboarders in the world. He has navigated the burst of minor fame that accompanies Olympic gold, at first with trepidation and then with a plan for how to wield it.