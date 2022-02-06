Figure skating remains in the spotlight at the Winter Games, where the team event is set to wrap up on a busy Day 3. Medals will also be awarded in men’s slopestyle snowboarding and women’s 1,500-meter speedskating, among other events, as the United States searches for its first gold of these Games. Women’s singles luge and mixed doubles curling are also on the agenda. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the Winter Games.

Today in Beijing