Olympic team figure skating live updates: Americans start the final night behind the favored Russians
Today in Beijing
IOC promises to improve living conditions in Olympic quarantine hotelsReturn to menu
BEIJING — Following complaints about poor living conditions from athletes placed in isolation after positive coronavirus tests, an International Olympic Committee official promised Sunday to make improvements.
“We have found ourselves once in a situation where we’re not necessarily meeting the conditions that we expected,” Christian Dubi, an IOC executive director, said at a briefing Sunday. “ … It is addressed, and it’s very unfortunate that it affected an athlete. It’s been addressed.”
Some Olympic athletes who have been placed in quarantine hotels after positive tests have complained about small portions of substandard food and insufficient access to training equipment. Athletes from the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee and Germany have called the conditions challenging or worse.
Perspective: In slopestyle’s third Olympics, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott showed what’s possibleReturn to menu
ZHANGJIAKOU, China — They imagined this day for four irritating years, a chance to strike through the memory of a wind-haunted debacle in South Korea, and reintroduce Olympic women’s slopestyle snowboarding. So when it ended with the shredding equivalent of a walk-off victory — Zoi Sadowski-Synnott snatching gold with a resounding final ride of the competition — it looked as if the entire sport celebrated the feat.
Sadowski-Synnott lifted her hands to the sky, knowing the judges could not deny her. Then she fell backward into the snow at Genting Snow Park as two competitors, Julia Marino and Tess Coady, piled atop her. It didn’t matter to Marino that the New Zealander’s exploits had bumped her to second place. It didn’t matter to Coady that she was partying with the two women who upstaged her. The color of their medals yielded to the importance of the impression they all made.
“Oh, that’s pretty sick,” Sadowski-Synnott said of the moment after she earned New Zealand’s first Winter Olympics gold. “Honestly, that was pretty special. It’s been a pretty crazy four years. You know going in what it’s going to take to be on the top of the podium, but I kind of owe it all to the other girls for pushing me, and I think [women’s slopestyle] is going in the right direction. It’s not really slowing down.”
Red Gerard already has a gold medal. Now he knows what he wants.Return to menu
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — The staging area is the last thing Red Gerard remembers. What followed is a blur — climbing the podium, hearing the national anthem, whisking through the international media, flying back across the world with sudden and fleeting fame, all the trappings and pitfalls of winning an Olympic gold medal. Even his family members, 18 deep and fueling the South Korean brewery economy 12 ounces at a time, would accumulate their own measure of celebrity.
When Gerard looks back at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, so many of the moments when his life changed swirl into a haze. Everything was moving fast for a 17-year-old brain to capture it all. But the staging area is vivid. In that last quiet moment, Gerard thought to himself, “Is this really happening?”
“It was the craziest thing ever,” Gerard said. “Everything was so new.”
Four years later, the pipsqueak with the unkempt dirty-blond mane and lovably rambunctious family is all grown up. Gerard has solidified himself as one of the best snowboarders in the world. He has navigated the burst of minor fame that accompanies Olympic gold, at first with trepidation and then with a plan for how to wield it.