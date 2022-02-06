Marino and many others look at Sadowski-Synnott as the sport’s new defining athlete. The Kiwi sensation knew what she needed to do on her third and final run to win. It was basically the same routine that she used to capture the X Games crown. She finished her stunning ride to gold by unleashing her signature moves, which have redefined the possibilities for women in slopestyle: a double cork 1080, followed by a backside 1080. In regular people talk, that’s a lot of mind-boggling triple-spinnin’ without any trippin'. At the end, she was so precise she could have landed her snowboard on a penny.