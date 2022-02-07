It was the moment all the pressure melted away. Whatever else happened from there, the hard part was over.
Minutes later, when the last competitor of the morning made the last run of the competition, it was sealed: Gu, the 18-year-old global superstar, fashion model and flash point of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, had won the gold medal. Her victory may have meant different things to different people, and brought complicated feelings to others, but one look at the joy and relief on Gu’s face made it clear how simple and satisfying it was to her.
When Gu stood atop the eerie, dystopian big air venue — built on the remains of a former steel factory, framed by mountains and the distant skyline of Beijing — and prepared for the last of her three runs, she also stood, not necessarily by choice, at the complicated intersection of culture, geopolitics and athletic greatness. One of the dominant figures in the sport of freestyle skiing, with the potential for three gold medals at these Games, she was better known for the things she symbolized.
Though born in the United States and raised in San Francisco, Gu had decided three years ago to compete for China, her mother’s homeland, at these Olympics — a choice that had made her an icon in that country and a target of bitter criticism from some in the United States. While it has never been made clear if she renounced her U.S. citizenship in the process, the International Olympic Committee requires athletes to hold a passport for the country they represent, and China does not permit dual citizenship.
If the essence of the Beijing Winter Olympics — with all its messy dualities and purposes, all at once a television show, a global competition and a cultural event — could be distilled to one 10-second segment, it was this: Gu, in third place at the time, flying down the slope, launching herself off the ramp and, with immeasurable pressure on her narrow shoulders, pulling off a near-flawless left double 1620 safety, a trick she needed to earn the gold, but one she had never done before.
She landed it cleanly, and nearly collapsed into herself as the pressure evaporated. The score for her run, 94.50, vaulted her past France’s Tess Ledeux and Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud and into first place. When neither could match Gu’s final-run mastery, the gold medal was hers. Before she celebrated her own victory, she threw an arm around Ledeux, comforting her rival after a disappointing final run.
Gu’s final score, representing the aggregate of her two best runs, was 188.25, narrowly edging out Ledeux (187.50). Still to come for Gu are the slopestyle and halfpipe competitions later in the Olympic meet. She will be considered the favorite in both.
Even under the tight capacity controls in place for these Olympics, Big Air Shougang was filled to perhaps half its full capacity of 4,912 — a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, herself a flash point of these Olympics despite not being a participant.
The crowd chanted for Gu, roared after each of her three runs and cheered wildly when it became clear she had taken the gold. Whatever anyone else thought of her at that moment, and whatever feelings anyone projected upon her, she could see herself simply as the thing she most wanted to be: an Olympic champion.