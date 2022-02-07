The Sweeneys wanted to challenge their children, so the park was a prize they had to earn, and only if they mastered the board: the dreaded plank that stood close to 10 feet high and took Emily’s older siblings all summer to conquer.
The diving board was daunting, but Emily was unflinching. In a onesie with a donut around her waist, she climbed the ladder and jumped into the deep end with a poise that Megan and Ben, six and four years her senior, had yet to muster. The moment remains in Megan’s memory, because she has seen her little sister throw herself toward her ambitions ever since.
That drive took Emily Sweeney from a would-be theater kid who tried to escape her siblings’ shadows to a military police officer and a two-time Olympian.
Nicknamed “Little Sweens” on the luge circuit after her older sister, who finished 22nd in singles at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Sweeney entered Beijing looking to compete and finish after a 2018 crash violently ended her competition.
She was expected to contend for a medal, what would have been the first by an American woman since Erin Hamlin’s 2014 bronze and which could have eased the 2018 disappointment’s grip on her legacy. But after a rocky first two runs, including a second during which she crashed and slid to the finish line, Sweeney will enter Tuesday’s final two runs ranked 28th of 34.
“I'm pretty heartbroken. That's a rough one to take,” she said through tears. “That’s our whole goal, on the biggest stage of the sport, competing because we’re competitors, so it was very important for me to come here and compete.”
For the past four years since Sweeney’s debut during the last Winter Games, her story has been bound to one of the worst crashes in recent luge memory.
It happened after a strong start on the last of four runs in PyeongChang.
Sweeney, who was in 14th place, pushed her feet into the ice to brake as she came out of a notoriously confounding curve and lost control as she swerved across the ice. She hit the top of Curve 12 with her feet then crashed to the bottom of the turn on her neck before snapping off her sled and sliding to a stop.
Spectators at Alpensia Sliding Center fell silent, and Sweeney’s mother cried out in the stands near the finish line. For Megan, who was with her mother, the crash provoked memories of the 2006 accident that left Samantha Retrosi limp and concussed and needing to be airlifted to a hospital; and of Vancouver in 2010, when she was at the track where Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvili suffered a fatal training accident three days before his first run.
When she saw Emily’s body flip, she dashed from the stands to the track. She had to know her sister could walk. She had to know she was alive.
Sweeney was able to walk off the track and told reporters afterward that she was “fine,” but she later learned that she fractured bones in her neck and back, sprained her ankle and suffered a concussion.
“I remember all of it,” Sweeney said of the crash. “It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to go through. And getting back on the track, it was big because I had never been afraid of luge before.
“It's a common question that we get: Are you ever afraid or is it a scary thing? I could always answer honestly, ‘No.’ But after having such a brutal crash, I'd never been knocked that low before by anything in life.”
Lugers barrel around 80 mph, feet-first down an icy track. The experience is a rush, but crashes are common — as they were Monday at Yanqing National Sliding Centre — and sometimes horrific. Megan’s final race ended with a crash, but that fate unsettled Emily.
Sweeney has described herself as frail, lost and broken in the period following her crash. She woke up sore daily, her muscles spasmed and everyday activities such as cooking and running on the treadmill required periodic breaks to lie down.
Back injuries can be debilitating for anyone, and Sweeney’s injuries were significant enough to force permanent changes to her workout regimen.
“For luge in particular, especially for the start, the bulk of the strength and power that we use comes from your back,” said Hamlin, a close family friend who is working the Beijing Games as an analyst for NBC. “The way that the pressure hits you in curves as well, your upper back and your neck take the brunt of that. And so if you do have that weakness or underlying injury, it’s something that would be very hard not to think about a lot because you’re going to question, ‘I hope I can withstand the pressure on this track.”
Sweeney didn’t know if she could race again, but nine months removed from the injuries, she won a bronze medal at a World Cup race in British Columbia. The following year, she won bronze in the women’s singles event at the world championships in Winterberg, Germany.
“It's the most challenging thing I've ever had to go through,” Sweeney said of her recovery. “Getting back on the track, it was big because I had never been afraid of luge before.”
Said her sister: “The only way I can explain it is I had a goal to make the Olympics. Emily has a goal to win the Olympics. That's the difference between us.”
Sweeney’s journey has hardly been smooth sailing since.
International travel restrictions prevented Sweeney from seeing her longtime partner, Italian slider Dominik Fischnaller, for months during the pandemic. (Fischnaller won a bronze medal in the men’s singles event Sunday.) This season, military restrictions barred her from competing in Russia. The 2018 injuries also forced her to eschew heavy lifting in favor of functional fitness — think Pilates — when she trains.
Sweeney pushed, pivoted and fought the nagging fear that has tailed her for four years to compete in Beijing.
But after two runs at Yanqing National Sliding Centre northwest of Beijing proper, Sweeney completed her runs in a total of 2 minutes 1.410 seconds, two seconds outside the top 10 and more than four seconds from four-time gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger, the current leader.
After her second run, Sweeney sat on the ice and gave a thumbs up. When she moved off the track, she sat her sled against the wall and dropped her head on top of it.
She’d crashed. Again. But she finished.
And she’ll dive down the track again Tuesday.