American Vincent Zhou is also in the mix, although his status is in doubt after a positive coronavirus test. He lacks the polish and the edge quality of the others in the upper echelon (How can you tell an edge? It is a lean of the body) but has a stunner of a quadruple Lutz-triple toe combination that will keep him competitive if he lands it. The trouble, as evidenced by his performance in the team competition in Beijing, is that Zhou becomes more inconsistent when he gets nervous. For casual fans, pay close attention to Zhou’s feet when he lands a jump. If he is not in the zone, he will have difficultly completing all his rotations in the air. If that happens, the foot on which he lands will be unsteady and shift a little bit. Those shifts generate big deductions that could doom his chances.