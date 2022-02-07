That dominance might shroud the lurking danger of Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, who is trying to become the first men’s skater to win three straight Olympic titles since 1928. With his quiet power and springy jumps, Hanyu has been a transformational figure in men’s skating. His popularity has helped boost the sport’s fan base in Japan and throughout Asia — where spectators shower him with Winnie the Pooh stuffed animals after each performance — which has helped keep the sport afloat as it lost steam in North America and Europe.
Hanyu has not found a way to beat Chen since the last Olympics, but has vowed to do a Hail Mary of sorts by attempting to become the first person to land a quadruple axel — a feat that just four years ago seemed comically impossible.
But Hanyu has had a habit of making impossible things seem possible, which should make this two-part competition compelling to the very end.
However, it is unlikely that we will see the quad axel in the short program, which begins Tuesday morning in Beijing (Monday night Eastern). In this first phase of the competition, skaters will be assessed on the completion of seven required elements: a two-jump combination, two solo jumps (one using an axel take off, which is easy to spot because it’s the only jump going forward), three spins and a sequence of fancy footwork. A score of around 105 points would put skaters in the hunt for a medal.
The short program will help showcase Hanyu and Chen’s contrasting approaches. Chen’s performance to Charles Aznavour’s “La Boheme” is casual and breezy. His best jumps launch off a toe pick, which allows him to take off with a sense of precision, distance and control. He grips his body so quickly and so tightly that it blurs in the air, rotating faster than most of his competitors. His big point-getter will likely be the very last jumping pass in the program — a quadruple Lutz, in which he will take off by using the side of the blade that faces outward, followed by triple toe loop. It’s the hardest combination that will be performed in the short program — and Chen will receive bonus credits because he performs the skill in the second half of his program, when most skaters are exhausted.
Hanyu, who has shushed entire areas of cheering fans simply by pressing his index finger to his lips, will skate with a dramatic flair, utilizing the accents and runs of music by Camille Saint-Saens. His best jumps utilize his fluid knee bend and the edge of the blade, not the toe pick. And although his jumping passes in the short program are less difficult than Chen’s, they generate high marks for their airy quality and the difficult, spontaneous entrances Hanyu uses before blasting off. His most well-regarded jump — a triple axel so effortless that it makes the quadruple axel seem attainable — is Chen’s worst.
Hanyu’s best chance at securing the gold is to pull as far away from Chen in the short program as he possibly can. Even though Hanyu’s longevity, popularity and consistency have certainly made him a candidate to be the men’s figure skating GOAT, the two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time world champion is beatable. If Hanyu has problems, they tend to happen in the second phase of competition, which is more than a minute longer than the first. Without the quadruple axel, he cannot match Chen jump for jump. That, combined with occasional nervousness (the performances in which he won his two gold medals were far from perfect), makes him vulnerable in the free skate.
Chen capitalizes on that vulnerability. He is a tremendous free skater (despite some shakiness this year) and his ability to confidently land quadruple jumps from five different entrances offers up an array of point-getting options that could prove lethal. He does not have to win the short program to win the gold medal, but doing so would make his path considerably easier. To win the short program, Chen must not only concentrate on quadruple jumps, but focus on a smoother landing to his triple axel and faster, more secure spins than he showed in the team competition.
There are other skaters who will be ready to contend for the bronze medal — or even to snatch away the gold or silver in the event that Chen and/or Hanyu have an uncharacteristically poor showings.
The sleeper in this competition is Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama, who finished ahead of Hanyu in the last world championships, winning silver. Kagiyama, 18, is a young, springy jumper who is gaining strength, speed and confidence with each competition.
Shoma Uno, also Japanese and the 2018 Olympic silver medalist, has recalibrated his skating technique with a new coach. Uno remains an enchanting skater to watch — deep knees, impressive back posture and incredible core strength that allows him save jumps even if they are uncontrolled in the air. If Uno skates cleanly, fully rotating his quadruple jumps and not falling, he will likely be on the podium.
American Vincent Zhou is also in the mix, although his status is in doubt after a positive coronavirus test. He lacks the polish and the edge quality of the others in the upper echelon (How can you tell an edge? It is a lean of the body) but has a stunner of a quadruple Lutz-triple toe combination that will keep him competitive if he lands it. The trouble, as evidenced by his performance in the team competition in Beijing, is that Zhou becomes more inconsistent when he gets nervous. For casual fans, pay close attention to Zhou’s feet when he lands a jump. If he is not in the zone, he will have difficultly completing all his rotations in the air. If that happens, the foot on which he lands will be unsteady and shift a little bit. Those shifts generate big deductions that could doom his chances.
The most captivating program of the night might come from the final skater. The United States’ Jason Brown, whose program to a Riverdance medley went viral in 2014, has the most distinct short program of all the top men. Skating to Nina Simone’s “Sinnerman,” Brown’s routine offers an homage to the influential Black dancer Alvin Ailey and is the truest transposition of modern dance ever performed in the men’s competition.
While the other top competitors are renowned for what they do in the air, Brown will try to pick up points by utilizing speed, intricate choreography and otherworldly footwork on the ice. Brown, who has only cleanly landed one quadruple jump in competition, has kept himself competitive with this strategy — even though he does not have the jumps that accrue big points. The jumpers tend to pull away from Brown in the final phase of competition, so his short program routine is his best hope to transcend the strictures of sport and enter the realm of pop culture sensation.