The most compelling rivalry in Olympics figure skating returns in Beijing as two of the sport’s biggest superstars attempt to stake their claim as the greatest of all time.

American Nathan Chen, who finished fifth in the 2018 Olympics, will try to secure that title by utilizing his unmatched arsenal of quadruple jumps. Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, a transformational figure in the sport, is trying to become the first men’s skater to win three straight Olympic titles since 1928. Follow along for live updates.

What to know about the short program

  • Much of the event is expected to air live on USA Network or NBC. It can also be streamed on NBCOlympics.com or Peacock. The short program should end around 12:30 a.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. in Beijing).
  • Hanyu is scheduled to skate at 11:19 p.m. Eastern on Monday (12:19 p.m Tuesday in Beijing). Chen is scheduled to skate at 12:11 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday (1:11 p.m. in Beijing). American Jason Brown is scheduled to be the final skater at 12:23 a.m. Eastern.
  • America’s second-best male skater, Vincent Zhou, pulled out of the competition because of a positive coronavirus test.
  • The competition will conclude Wednesday night Eastern (Thursday morning in Beijing) with the free skate.
  • Follow more Beijing Olympics coverage here. See the full event schedule here. And click here for the latest news and highlights.
9:35 p.m.
Headshot of Robert Samuels
Robert Samuels: Groups for the event are selected based on world rankings, meaning the most powerful skaters won’t come for the last two groups. Because the skills are a little more basic, it is a good chance to get practice recognizing and appreciating some of the jumps. One of the mandatory skills is a double or triple axel (virtually everyone does a triple). One of the best triple axels in the world is performed by a veteran skating in the group, the Czech Republic’s Michal Brezina. An axel is the only jump that goes forward. The skater will use the outside edge and a knee bend to float in the air and rotate three times. Because it launches forward, it requires an extra rotation to be landed cleanly, backward and on one foot. Brezina’s triple axel is usually a marvel for its height, ease and distance. This year, an axel is worth eight points if it is fully rotated. An average of the judges assessment of the jump, from -5 to 5, will then be added to total score.
Robert Samuels, National political enterprise reporter who focuses on the intersection of politics, policy and people
9:04 p.m.
Headshot of Robert Samuels
Robert Samuels: For those who are watching on the Peacock streaming network, there is a new tool to keep track of what’s happening on the ice. For a split-second, you might notice a listing of the height of the jump, the distance it traveled and the speed in which the skater has gone into the jump. This technology is used frequently in Japanese feeds to help explain the science and difference between skaters, and has occasionally been used on broadcasts sponsored by the International Skating Union. One can only hope that NBC broadcast will use the tool, which helps to demystify how judges assess whether one move is better than the other.
Robert Samuels, National political enterprise reporter who focuses on the intersection of politics, policy and people