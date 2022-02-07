9:35 p.m.

Groups for the event are selected based on world rankings, meaning the most powerful skaters won’t come for the last two groups. Because the skills are a little more basic, it is a good chance to get practice recognizing and appreciating some of the jumps. One of the mandatory skills is a double or triple axel (virtually everyone does a triple). One of the best triple axels in the world is performed by a veteran skating in the group, the Czech Republic’s Michal Brezina. An axel is the only jump that goes forward. The skater will use the outside edge and a knee bend to float in the air and rotate three times. Because it launches forward, it requires an extra rotation to be landed cleanly, backward and on one foot. Brezina’s triple axel is usually a marvel for its height, ease and distance. This year, an axel is worth eight points if it is fully rotated. An average of the judges assessment of the jump, from -5 to 5, will then be added to total score.

Robert Samuels , National political enterprise reporter who focuses on the intersection of politics, policy and people