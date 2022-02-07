What to know about the short program
Sleepers who could challenge for a medalReturn to menu
The sleeper in this competition is Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama, who finished ahead of Yuzuru Hanyu in the last world championships, winning silver. Kagiyama, 18, is a young, springy jumper who is gaining strength, speed and confidence with each competition.
Shoma Uno, also Japanese and the 2018 Olympic silver medalist, has recalibrated his skating technique with a new coach. Uno remains an enchanting skater to watch — deep knees, impressive back posture and incredible core strength that allows him save jumps even if they are uncontrolled in the air. If Uno skates cleanly, fully rotating his quadruple jumps and not falling, he will likely be on the podium.
Others capable of making a splash at these Olympics are South Korea’s Cha Jun-hwan, Mark Kondratiuk from Russia and Latvia’s Deniss Vasiljevs. For each of these skaters, be sure to watch their feet when they land. If they have difficulty completing all their rotations in the air, the foot on which they land will be unsteady and shift a little bit. Those shifts generate big deductions.
What’s the schedule for the men’s short program?Return to menu
BEIJING — Twenty-nine skaters will perform in the men’s short program. (It would have been 30 if not for American Vincent Zhou’s withdrawal after testing positive for the coronavirus.) The competitors are separated into five groups of six, with a brief warm-up period before each group begins
Most of the top medal contenders will not skate until the final two groups. Japanese stars Yuzuru Hanyu and Shoma Uno are in the fourth group and will begin their skates just before 12:20 p.m. local time (11:20 p.m. Eastern). Americans Nathan Chen, who’s challenging two-time gold medalist Hanyu for the Olympic title, and Jason Brown, who could finish in the top 10 with clean skates, are in the final group. Chen is scheduled to perform at 1:11 p.m. (12:11 a.m. ET), with Brown closing the competition soon after.
Mark Kondratiuk, who skated twice for the gold medal-winning Russian Olympic Committee team in the team competition, will skate at 11:26 a.m. in Beijing (10:26 p.m. Eastern).
The top 24 skaters advance to the free skate on Thursday morning in Beijing (Wednesday night Eastern), and scores are cumulative.
For Mexico’s first Olympic figure skater in 30 years, the dream is realReturn to menu
BEIJING — Late Friday night, Donovan Carrillo, Mexico’s first Olympic figure skater in 30 years, walked into the Opening Ceremonies of the Beijing Olympics beside a skier named Sarah Schleper. Together they carried their country’s flag.
It was, he would later say, “a dream come true.”
Who could have imagined this? Carrillo is 22 years old and ranked 77th in the world. He will not win a medal at the men’s individual event at the Winter Games. He doesn’t come from an elite skating club with famous coaches and top-line equipment. He trains at a small rink in a shopping mall in León, Mexico, where he perfects his routines while trying to dodge tumbling children, wobbling grandmothers and beginners shuffling behind plastic pushers.
As imperfect as it might sound, the León rink is a significant improvement over the rink he and his coach, Gregorio Núñez, left behind in Carrillo’s hometown of Guadalajara, one that is circular.
When he was 11 and watching the 2010 Vancouver Games, Carrillo had a vision of representing Mexico at the Olympics. The vision became a dream, and the dream became a goal until, at last, it became real.
“I hope it will inspire more people from my country to try figure skating,” Carrillo said, following a practice the day after the Opening Ceremonies. “It’s possible to find a boy who will fall in love with the sport like I did.”
Jin Boyang hits two quads for best score so farReturn to menu
BEIJING — China’s Jin Boyang, a two-time world medalist, started his short program by landing two quadruple jumps, first a Lutz performed in combination with a triple toe loop and then a quad toe loop. He stumbled on his final jump, a triple Axel, but was pleased with his performance and covered his face with his hands after he finished.
Jin scored a 90.98, the best mark after five competitors, and the Chinese fans in attendance let out an excited cheer when his score was announced in the arena.
Why Team USA’s first-alternate, Ilia Malinin, can’t take Vincent Zhou’s spotReturn to menu
With Vincent Zhou out of the Olympics following his positive coronavirus test, just two Americans will vie for men’s individual medals in Beijing: three-time world champion Nathan Chen, 22, and Jason Brown, 27, who finished ninth overall at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Ilia Malinin, a 17-year-old from Fairfax, Va., was tapped as the U.S. men’s team’s first alternate, but because of the timing of Zhou’s withdrawal, Malinin can’t slide in and take that spot. Two rules apply, explained U.S. Figure Skating spokesman Michael Terry in an email.
The “late-athlete replacement” process must be completed no later than one hour before the first draw meeting for each event, which had already occurred in this case. Moreover, if a skater has competed in any segment of the competition — as Zhou did in helping the U.S. claim silver in the team competition — he or she can’t be replaced for subsequent segments.
Vincent Zhou out of men’s event after testing positive for the coronavirusReturn to menu
Vincent Zhou, the United States’ second-best male skater, tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, missing the celebration when his teammates clinched silver in the team competition.
So while Karen Chen and the other skaters who had been part of the team event climbed the platform beside the Russian team, Zhou was elsewhere, awaiting the result of a confirmation test. If the second test were to come back negative, he would still be able to compete in the men’s individual event, but that glimmer of hope died late Monday night in Beijing when he announced on Instagram that he will be forced to withdraw.
“It’s pretty unreal that of all the people, it would happen to myself,” Zhou said during an emotional five-minute video “And that’s not just because I’m still processing this turn of events, but also because I have been doing everything in my power to stay free of covid since the start of the pandemic.”
A couple hundred spectators in attendance for men’s eventReturn to menu
BEIJING — For the start of the much-anticipated men’s individual figure skating competition, only about a couple hundred spectators are in the stands. That’s been the norm at the Capital Indoor Stadium through the past week of figure skating events. The Olympic organizing committee did not sell tickets to the general public, citing coronavirus concerns, but invited guests can attend. It’s not clear how those guests are selected.
The fans in attendance are separated from one another by empty seats. There’s still an in-arena host trying to engage the fans with songs, including “If You’re Happy and You Know It.” The fans have small flags with the Beijing 2022 mascot, and there are also a couple large Chinese flags in the stands. These spectators have given most Chinese athletes a warm reception, and Chinese figure skater Jin Boyang will be the fifth competitor to skate today.
During the team event that lasted three days of competition, fellow skaters from each participating country cheered for their teammates from decorated rink-side booths. Those are now gone as skaters prepare for these individual events.