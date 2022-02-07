“I felt like a child in a candy shop,” she said, before adjusting to an analogy suited to her home country: “In the Netherlands, we have cows, and they go, in spring, for the first time outside. I felt like that.”
Now she’s 35 and at her fifth — and final — Olympics. So much has happened in that time, on and off the ice, which makes the winning feeling more emotional. Through these five trips to the Games — to Turin, Vancouver, Sochi, PyeongChang and now Beijing — Wust has grown accustomed to the pressure and the joy that becomes magnified on this stage. And she has never had to leave without a gold medal.
In her Beijing debut, Wust won the 1,500 meters in 1:53.28, an Olympic record time that gave her about a half-second edge over silver medalist Miho Takagi of Japan. She became the first athlete to earn individual gold medals at five different Olympics, adding to the laundry list of accolades she has compiled since that first medal in Turin.
She now has six Olympic golds — two from 2014 and one in each of her other Olympic appearances — and 12 medals total. Even before these Games, she had earned more Olympic medals than any other speedskater in history, and no Dutch athlete in any sport has won more. She has ascended to the level where only the all-time greats reside.
Yet as Wust chased that sixth gold at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, she approached the start line to subdued applause. As she glided with her chest parallel to the ground and her arms moving rhythmically at her side, the arena was quiet enough to hear the clicking of her blades on the ice. The cheers from limited fans only intensified once it became apparent that an Olympic record was within reach. The atmosphere didn’t match the magnitude of the moment, but Wust still lifted her arms above her head after she crossed the finish and jumped with joy after stepping onto the first-place podium.
“I cannot say which Olympic gold medal is more important for me,” Wust said. “I always said I had five children, but now I have to say it’s like having six children and you have to pick which one is the most beautiful. They all mean a lot to me. And today was a special day.”
She later said this experience felt more emotional. Her close friend and fellow Dutch speedskater Paulien van Deutekom died three years ago of lung cancer. “In moments like this, I would call her before the race and right after the race,” Wust said, explaining her tears.
Wust won the 1,500 in PyeongChang, but she was too nervous to watch the final pair of skaters because she knew Takagi, the silver medalist in 2018, might challenge her time. Wust again held onto the top spot, making history with this gold medal. Wust praised Takagi’s skating technique afterward and said the friendship formed between competitors is “the most beautiful thing of sport.” Wust said she offered to pass along some of her blades to Takagi once she retires, but the two don’t have the same size. And Wust insisted that the 27-year-old from Japan will win this event in four years.
With the two speedskaters sitting next to one another at a news conference, Wust then quietly said to Takagi: “You’re welcome. I mean it.”
The dominance of the Dutch in speedskating has grown in recent years, with the Netherlands winning 39 of the 78 possible Olympic medals at the past two Games. The country already has won four of nine speedskating medals so far in Beijing, with Antoinette de Jong winning the bronze behind Wust and Takagi.
Just making it to the Olympics as a Dutch speedskater is difficult, so once qualified, “there’s this relief, and there’s this state of mind that you’re only going to enjoy your journey,” Wust said. “I always love being at the Olympics. It gives me something special, something magical, seeing the rings.”
Four past Olympics and five previous gold medals hasn’t dampened that appreciation. Wust has been skating at this level for nearly two decades, so she knows she’s ready to be done — even though, at 35, she is still adding to her gold medal haul. She said she wants to have a family so she decided before the season that this would be her last.
“I’m enjoying it even more,” Wust said. “It was a decision I made before this year, and I’m happy that I did and happy that I can quit on my highest level.”