Brown took a break from skating, briefly unsure whether he would continue with the sport. The mental toll of the season, and ultimately falling short of his second Olympics, left him feeling burned out. It took a while to process what happened and figure out where to go next. When Brown returned home to his parents, his daily life included “a lot of moping,” his mom, Marla, said.
Brown declined an opportunity to compete at the world championships but skated on tour as he pieced together a plan for the future. He started to feel an urge to return to the competitive scene, he said, but, “I also knew that I had to change the way that I went about it completely.”
So he moved to Canada, leaving the coach with whom he had trained since he was a young boy. Initially, Brown focused on rekindling his love for the sport — abandoning anxiety and focusing on his emotion-filled performances that have captivated audiences for years. About six months into his training in Toronto under new coaches Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson, these Olympics reemerged as a crystallized ambition.
“So many people talk about their journey to the Olympics,” Brown said after a recent practice session in Beijing. “And for me, it was about my journey back to the Olympics.”
He competed in the 2014 Sochi Games as a teenager who had just jumped into senior international competition. Four years later, he became an Olympic alternate who realized he needed to upend his status quo. And now he’s a 27-year-old returning to the Games with maturity that offers perspective and a sense of fulfillment that isn’t contingent on results. Entering these Games off a seventh-place finish at the 2021 world championships, Brown is a long shot for a medal here, but that’s not the only measure of this experience — not after he “rebuilt his love for the sport in a lot of ways and what he was chasing,” his dad said.
Brown’s parents enrolled him in learn-to-skate classes when he was a kid in the Chicago area so he could glide in a circle at birthday parties. Figure skating was at first nothing more than another activity on a schedule that also included school plays, piano lessons, soccer and cross-country. But Brown got hooked on the performance aspect of figure skating, and that defined his programs as he ascended to the elite level.
“What he’s doing is what we all dreamed we could feel when we’re skating,” said Wilson, his coach and an Olympic bronze medalist in ice dance. “He personifies it.”
Brown doesn’t have all the quadruple jumps that the top skaters perform — he has landed only one, a quad Salchow — so he instead leans on his performance quality and emotional choreography. He wants to push the sport in that artistic realm.
“The challenge is you’ve got to play your own game,” Wilson said. “There is something in you that’s real, and it’s who you are. And if we don’t honor that, you can never be all that you could be.”
Brown long has been a crowd favorite, and his “Riverdance” program garnered millions of views in 2014. When he finished that free skate at U.S. nationals, he brought fans to their feet and earned his Olympic berth. Then a ponytail-wearing 19-year-old, Brown remembers feeling “young and invincible.”
By the time he prepared for nationals four years later, Brown had Olympic experience and a bronze medal from the team event. He became the national champion in 2015 and finished fourth at the world championships that year. In 2017, he won the bronze at nationals and placed seventh at worlds. He medaled three times at Skate America during the quadrennium leading up to the PyeongChang Games.
Brown lived at the Olympic training center in Colorado, so the ever-present rings constantly reminded him of the end goal. But then in his free skate at the 2018 U.S. championships, he fell on his opening jump, a quad toe loop, and stumbled out of multiple others. Brown slipped to sixth, dooming his Olympic chances.
“I think he had a lot of questions as the sport began to change with the quad [jumps] and whether or not he was doing what everyone expected him to do,” his dad said. “It really pulled him away from what made him special, to try to be what other people were trying to be. He struggled with it. He doubted himself and questioned the whole thing.”
The move to Toronto offered a fresh start. It helped him mature in the same way teenagers do when they move away to college, his mom said, and his confidence grew. Brown says his coaches now let him take ownership of his choices and their rewards or consequences.
Amending an Olympic heartbreak still requires a four-year wait. When Brown returned to nationals last month, this time in Nashville, he risked feeling that devastation all over again. With this long-awaited opportunity to make another Olympic team, Brown delivered. He placed fourth but earned the Olympic nod over second-place finisher Ilia Malinin, a 17-year-old rising star.
After Brown’s free skate, despite a fall on his opening quad Salchow, he experienced a feeling he said he hadn’t before: “I was just calm, and I was so proud of the work that I had done. There was this feeling of being satisfied with the career that I had and the decisions that I made.”
A few weeks later, when he stepped onto the Olympic ice for practice, a similar sense of peace outweighed the nervous energy that can fill this venue. It’s all different this time — not despite the past disappointment but because of it, his parents said.
“I think,” his mom said, “he knows it doesn’t define him the same way.”