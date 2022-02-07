He competed in the 2014 Sochi Games as a teenager who had just jumped into senior international competition. Four years later, he became an Olympic alternate who realized he needed to upend his status quo. And now he’s a 27-year-old returning to the Games with maturity that offers perspective and a sense of fulfillment that isn’t contingent on results. Entering these Games off a seventh-place finish at the 2021 world championships, Brown is a long shot for a medal here, but that’s not the only measure of this experience — not after he “rebuilt his love for the sport in a lot of ways and what he was chasing,” his dad said.