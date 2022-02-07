But Monday, in the bright midday sun, atop a mountain slathered in artificial snow, it got much, much better than that.
Some one minute, 42.79 seconds after Clarey launched himself out of the starting gate at the National Alpine skiing Centre, his dashing gold helmet glimmering in the sun, he arrived at the finish line below. After taking a peek at the scoreboard, he raised his arms, tossed his head back and roared into the sky.
For Clarey, it was a life’s dream fulfilled: an Olympic medal, a silver, soon would be his — the pinnacle of a solid and admirable career. For everyone else, particularly those of a more classic vintage, it was a moment of incredulity and awe: At 41 years of age, Clarey had just become — by five long years — the oldest Olympic medalist in the history of Alpine skiing.
“I was pushing, pushing,” he told the French media. “I knew I only had one chance left in my career to get a medal in the Olympics. I’ve dreamed of this medal. It’s just incredible, the best day of my career.”
“Huge!” teammate Matthieu Bailet blurted to the French media. “Too happy for him — for our ‘Grandpa.’”
Bode Miller was 36 when he won bronze in the men’s super-G at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, becoming at the time the oldest Olympic Alpine medalist. But on Monday, thanks mostly to Clarey’s four decades and change, the average age on the podium was just over 35. Switzerland’s Beat Feuz, 34, won the gold medal in 1:42.69, just a 10th of a second faster than Clarey, while Austria’s Matthias Mayer, 31, took bronze.
Clarey’s silver appeared to have come out of nowhere, but it seemed to shock no one in the world of Alpine skiing. Clarey had won a silver, the ninth World Cup podium finish of his career, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, just two weeks before the Opening Ceremonies in Beijing.
And beyond that, no one had any idea what to expect from a course none of the competitors had seen with his own eyes, let alone skied, before arriving for these Olympics — as covid-19 restrictions wiped out planned test events and closed China’s borders. Any of a dozen or more skiers figured to have a chance Monday, given the circumstances.
So why not Clarey? It’s not as if he wasn’t a fast skier. In 2012, he set a world record for speed on skis, clocking in at 100.6 miles per hour at a downhill in Wengen, Switzerland — a record that still stands. Of course, Clarey was 31 when he set that record, seemingly on the downside of his career. He likely could not have imagined he would still be hurtling himself down mountains a decade later.
“Some days I am feeling like I am 30, maybe a little less,” he told Reuters a few days before the downhill. “But some days I am feeling 50 or 60 years old.” He credited his wife, Perrine, for keeping him young. “She keeps pushing me when I am saying, ‘Oh, I am too tired. I am too old for this s---.' She says, ‘Oh, you are not too old.’”
Clarey told the French media he had woken up exhausted on the morning of the downhill, which had been pushed from Sunday to Monday by weather concerns, as the toll of all that nervous waiting around, not to mention the 41 years of living, weighed him down. But then suddenly, just minutes before his run, he felt a strange and intense focus come over him.
“I felt great, very focused,” said Clarey, who also raced for France in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Olympics. “I said to myself, ‘Man, these are your last Games — attack the track!’”
At the bottom of the hill, he saw the “2” next to his name and realized what he had just done. He skied the race of his life in the deepest winter of his career. He won an Olympic medal for himself, for France and for all the old guys out there.