YANQING, China — Johan Clarey first showed up on the World Cup skiing scene in 2003, a year when most of his rivals in Monday’s downhill race at the Beijing Olympics were still coasting down the bunny slope. In 19 years and 216 starts on the circuit, he has never won. But he has made the podium nine times and competed in four Olympics. He has seen the world, made some money, gained some fame in his native France. He has had a good run, even if it got no better than that.