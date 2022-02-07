For as great as Kamila Valieva and her Russian Olympic Committee teammates look, Chen had a more formidable foe to wrestle with: herself. Before she could think about anyone else, she had to get it together. The early letdown seemed to be the worst thing that could happen to her. But the early save was the best thing that could happen. She should look at her silver medal as a sign of tenacity. She can prepare for singles with clarity about what she can overcome.