“I’m going to embrace this moment,” she remembered thinking, “and skate my little heart out.”
The Olympic stage is often unkind to athletes desperate to collect themselves. When pressure intensifies and nerves wobble and disappointment inhibits confidence, it’s hard to remain as light as a butterfly. Even the most impervious can lose their composure. So here was Chen, admittedly shaken after a fall during a triple loop attempt Sunday and tumbling to fifth in women’s short program, needing a turnaround a day later to solidify America’s best Olympics finish in the team event.
And the butterfly floated.
Moment embraced. Heart, out.
Chen was neither spectacular nor flawless. Afterward, she alluded to “boo-boos” she must correct before the individual competition. But she adapted, steadied herself and got back to clean and elegant skating. Such dependability is her strength. Without the wow factor of other figure skaters, Chen does her best work being that butterfly, fluttering with style and showcasing good, fundamental artistry without incident. On Monday, she placed fourth with a score of 131.52. She began with a double Axel-triple toe loop combination, and though she later under-rotated on a triple loop, she did the job and ensured a silver medal for the United States.
The Americans reached a new level in the team event after winning bronze in 2014 and 2018, the first two Olympics for this discipline. They had a fantastic start to the three-day event, but Vincent Zhou and Chen struggled on Day 2, setting up a situation in which Chen was one of the participants who needed to hold steady at the end. The United States entered Monday knowing that, as expected, gold was unlikely. And silver was in danger. Chen had to rebound.
“I definitely felt a little more pressure because I felt like I needed to redeem myself,” she said. “But I think at the end of the day just that experience of knowing what to expect really helped me find my comfort zone.”
Her experience includes an appearance in the 2018 Games. However, she had a few ill feelings from South Korea, where she placed 11th in the women’s singles competition. She left the Olympics frustrated four years ago, in tears and complaining about a problem with her boots.
After that, she had a public squabble with the boot-maker, refocused and moved forward intent on learning from her Olympics debut. She’s 22 now, not the 18-year-old who was upset in PyeongChang that she wasn’t allowed to spend more time with her mother.
Then she came here and fell in her first event.
“When you see the rings again, I can’t help but have flashbacks to 2018,” Chen said. “I just can’t help it. As much as I try to focus on this as a totally different experience, I can’t help but think about that.”
For as great as Kamila Valieva and her Russian Olympic Committee teammates look, Chen had a more formidable foe to wrestle with: herself. Before she could think about anyone else, she had to get it together. The early letdown seemed to be the worst thing that could happen to her. But the early save was the best thing that could happen. She should look at her silver medal as a sign of tenacity. She can prepare for singles with clarity about what she can overcome.
“I think definitely just coming back from yesterday is a huge thing for me,” she said. “Yesterday, I knew I could’ve landed that. I’ve been training so well, and I’m just waiting for that moment. And for today to go out there and do that was just such an incredible feeling.
“It feels great to just skate what I’ve been training. Obviously, there were some boo-boos and things that I can definitely work on and fix by the time I do my individual. But it’s definitely a great confidence boost, and I’m really proud of the determination and fight that I put out there.”
After a smooth free skate, Chen lifted her hands toward her face and let the tears speak for her. As they trickled down her cheeks, it looked like relief and happiness were running in their own lanes.
“Such a contrast from yesterday,” she said, smiling. “It just hit different. Excited to see the pictures of those emotions, with the rings in the background.”
She could compare them to the tears of 2018, but then again, why would she dare keep photos of that disaster readily available? She skated her little heart out Monday. All the butterflies can go now, except for the one she created.