The brush of metal against metal damaged Biney’s blade, instantly rendering it useless for racing. Later, she tried to explain in non-technical terms what had happened, saying, “There’s a strip on the outside of the blade … and, oh, man, I don’t know how to describe it.
“It makes the blade super dull. I won’t have pressure on the ice.”
Basically, it meant she couldn’t skate fast. At all. In her signature event in her second Olympics, two rounds from the medal race, her skate had been rendered useless. She was left to plod around the rink, far behind the other racers in her heat, with no hope of moving on to the semifinals.
This is the cruel thing about short-track speedskating, a sport that sometimes more closely resembles Mario Kart on ice than a reasonable Olympic event. Skates get clipped. Racers crash into each other, sending medal dreams flying across the ice. Years of training disappear in a second.
But Monday night seemed especially mean for Biney and her American teammate Ryan Pivirotto, who tumbled out of his men’s 1,000-meter quarterfinal heat when the blade of his skate went straight into the ice during his first steps, knocking him down and knocking him out.
“Toe pick,” he said.
On an evening when Italy’s Arianna Fontana won her 10th Olympic medal by taking the 500-meter women’s final and China’s Ren Ziwei won the men’s 1,000 meters after the man who appeared to have beaten him was disqualified for two penalties, the strangest story might have been the two Americans who couldn’t get past their first couple of steps.
“Is what it is,” Pivirotto said.
It’s hard to say which skater had a sadder tale: Biney, who was wiped out by another skater’s stray blade, or Pivirotto, whose start was finished by the tip of his blade? In the end, it didn’t matter. They were done in the second that it took them to get going.
“It just really sucks because I knew I was capable of, like, doing well in that particular race because I’ve raced them and I’ve beaten them,” Biney said.
“Just unfortunate,” she added.
She said the worst part about the contact is that it came on the outside of her blade. Had it happened on the inside she might have had a chance to stay in the race. But the damage kept her from digging into the ice and generating speed.
“I was basically stepping on the ice,” she said.
Ultimately, she finished third in her heat because one skater crashed and another was disqualified because of penalties. But her speed was so slow she was almost two seconds behind the second-place finisher — an eternity in speed skating.
Pivirotto flopped to the ice when his skate stuck straight down, then tried to get back up, only to fall again. When he finally reentered the race, he was already a lap behind the others — again, too far behind to catch up.
All either of them could do was hope everyone in front of them crashed, opening the race for them to win, no matter how slowly they finished. Only one person in Pivirotto’s heat was disqualified. He finished fourth and was left with nothing else to do but put the covers on his skates and hobble off the ice, his night done.
“Disappointment is definitely there, because in hindsight I can say if I did that, I could have made it out [of the heat],” he said. “You learn a lot from your mistakes, and this is one you can’t learn from because you don’t train for it to happen, you don’t train to react to it. It happens.”
You only get so many chances at the Olympics, which is what made what happened to the two Americans even more heartbreaking. Pivirotto had finally made his first Olympic team after being an alternate in 2018. Biney, who was born in Ghana and grew up in Reston, Va., had hoped to get past the semifinals of the 500, where she had lost in 2018. Who knows whether either will ever get another chance at Olympic fame as good as theirs Monday? Who knows what might have happened if not for a stray blade or a toe pick?
All they could do was roll their eyes and say some form of “that’s speedskating.”
Pivirotto’s Olympics are over — he was already part of a mixed relay race over the weekend in which the United States finished eighth. Biney will still race in the women’s 1,000 meters and the women’s 3,000-meter relay. But the 500 was her best chance at winning a medal.
“I’m kind of meh about it because it is what it is and it’s already happened and I can’t change anything about it,” she said, standing in a room beneath the arena. “And I’ve been through lots of therapy to help me through lots of situations like this, and I think I’m handling it a lot better than I would have two years ago or even six months ago.”
She was asked how she would have reacted six months ago.
“I’d have been crying my eyes out right now,” she said, leaning down to pick up her equipment, including the skate that had failed her.
If she were crying, no one would have blamed her.