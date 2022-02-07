You only get so many chances at the Olympics, which is what made what happened to the two Americans even more heartbreaking. Pivirotto had finally made his first Olympic team after being an alternate in 2018. Biney, who was born in Ghana and grew up in Reston, Va., had hoped to get past the semifinals of the 500, where she had lost in 2018. Who knows whether either will ever get another chance at Olympic fame as good as theirs Monday? Who knows what might have happened if not for a stray blade or a toe pick?