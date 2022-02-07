In position to hang onto bronze, Gerard first had to sweat the runs of the three remaining competitors who could surpass him. His teammate Sean Fitzsimons crashed on the final jump, leaving him in last place after he qualified in third. Norway Staale Sandbech fell, too, leaving only McMorris. He executed a flawless run, raising his arms as he glided to the finish area. Fitzsimons, stressed for his friend, threw his hands up when McMorris landed. McMorris unstrapped his board and chucked it through the air.