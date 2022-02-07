“I’m seeing this little kid — he’s always around and he loves snowboarding more than anything and idolized me,” McMorris said. “And then, boom.”
This fall, McMorris noticed the boy again. He was not little anymore. Yiming Su had grown into a 17-year-old supernova, an emerging and mysterious force on the international snowboarding scene. Su still looked up McMorris, but he also had become his equal, a status confirmed Monday on the Olympic medal podium they shared.
On a calm and sun-drenched day at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park, a slopestyle competition of surpassing skill ended with two Canadian survivors sandwiched around the host nation’s latest sporting hero. Max Parrot, three years removed from a cancer diagnosis, won gold. McMorris, five years from a rescue team airlifting his shattered body out of the Canadian backcountry, took bronze. And Su, a teenager who started snowboarding in the mountains of his Jilin hometown at 4 years old, claimed China’s first men’s snowboard medal.
McMorris swiped the bronze with his final run, nudging 21-year-old American Red Gerard off the podium and into fourth place as he failed to defend his surprise gold from PyeongChang. Gerard led after the first of three runs, but he could not improve on his 83.25, a score he earned by landing consecutive 1620s as part of “probably the best run I’ve ever done” — and one he believed could have been scored higher.
“I don’t know if I fully agreed with the judging, necessarily,” Gerard said. “That’s just the way it goes sometimes. You gotta just kind of take it and put on a smile. … I’m not a judge. I can’t talk about that. There’s always a lot of good runs.”
Parrot seized control with his second run, scoring a 90.96 with a daring and technical performance — “the hardest run I’ve ever done in my entire career,” he said — that took gold without controversy. Gerard wobbled after landing a 1620, preventing him from keeping pace. Then he watched Su forcefully weave through the features at the top of the course and execute a twisting, flipping jump at the finish, a run that scored 88.70.
“He seems like he just kind of came around, and he’s incredible,” Gerard said. “The way he can just do all those twists and stuff — honestly, it kind of confuses my mind. But I think it’s awesome.”
In position to hang onto bronze, Gerard first had to sweat the runs of the three remaining competitors who could surpass him. His teammate Sean Fitzsimons crashed on the final jump, leaving him in last place after he qualified in third. Norway’s Staale Sandbech fell, too, leaving only McMorris. He executed a flawless run, raising his arms as he glided to the finish area. Fitzsimons, stressed for his friend, threw his hands up when McMorris landed. McMorris unstrapped his board and chucked it through the air.
Gerard stared at the board, awaiting the judges’ ruling.
“It’s s-----,” Gerard said. “There’s no better way to put it. Mark rode great. Who rode better? I don’t really know. The whole time, your stomach just doesn’t feel that hot.”
McMorris felt certain he had made the podium. He would later say he figured his run would snare gold or silver. Judges awarded him 88.53, just behind Su but well ahead of Gerard.
“Fourth never feels good,” Gerard said. “You know, one off from being cool.”
About a half-hour later, Gerard was still going through his emotions. He entered these Olympics with raised expectations, wanting a medal in a way he had not four years ago. He still has the Big Air competition, but slopestyle was his best chance.
If an American could not win, Gerard said, he wanted the champion to be Parrot. Three years to the date, Parrot lay in a hospital bed receiving chemotherapy treatment, one of 12 he underwent as he fought the Hodgkin lymphoma he had been diagnosed with in December 2018. At age 24, Parrot did not whether he would survive, let alone ride a snowboard.
“I had no more muscles, no more energy, no more cardio,” Parrot said at the base of the course, a Canadian flag draped across his back. “I almost wanted to quit sometimes, because it was getting so hard just to get to the next morning. To be standing here three years later and winning gold, that is completely crazy.”
Three years ago, Su had only just decided to be a professional snowboarder. He learned to snowboard at age 4, when his parents took him to the mountains. “The first time when I tried snowboarding, I felt like, ‘Oh, this is going to be the sport,’ ” Su said. He turned pro at 14, started making podiums in Big Air and then moved into slopestyle.
“He’s so damn good,” McMorris said. “He became a man and definitely has some height now and he’s strong and he’s riding at an incredible level. I’m super proud of him, because he is a true snowboarder. He loves this sport. He’s been around it forever. I’m honored to share the podium with him.”
Even without paying spectators, a crowd of volunteers, race officials and coaches formed in support of Su, chanting and waving the Chinese flag. A public address announcer roared in Mandarin as he navigated the course. Chinese volunteers lined up along the top of the final jump, high above the podium, and saluted Su as his name was announced during the ceremony. He walked through the mixed zone holding a panda mascot, wrapped in the red and yellow Chinese flag.
“When I decided to become a snowboarder, I had dreams to be on the podium and to get medals at the Olympic Games,” Su said. “I still cannot believe this just happened.”
As McMorris watched, he could tell that Su had studied his style.
“I think he definitely takes notes, for sure,” McMorris said. “There’s some things where I’m like, ‘Okay, you grabbed that from my book.’ But he’s got his own flair, too, and that’s cool to see.”
Su had chosen the right rider to emulate. One of the most revered figures in the sport, McMorris became the first snowboarder to land on three consecutive podiums in the same event. It would be a remarkable run even if the sport had not nearly killed him in the middle of it.
In March 2017, while filming a snowboard movie in the backcountry outside Whistler, British Columbia, McMorris suffered a catastrophic crash. He broke his jaw, left arm, pelvis and several ribs. His spleen ruptured, and his left lung collapsed. A helicopter transported him to a hospital. Eleven months later, he won a bronze medal in South Korea.
“Physically, I’m doing amazing,” McMorris said. “But it would be better if I didn’t break like 17 bones four years ago.”
McMorris, 28, was relieved the temperature warmed Monday, because during qualifying the chill made the metal parts of him creaky. He divides the hardware still inside of him (a rod in his femur, two screws in his hip, two plates in his jaw) from what has been removed (two screws in his knee, one plate in his jaw, a tube that once supported a collapsed lung). He considers himself lucky that multiple vertebrae and rib fractures did not require surgery.
“I don’t have the most ever in me,” McMorris said, “but I definitely got a lot of titanium.”
McMorris takes particular pride in his longevity and consistency in an event that rejects both. Monday afternoon, back in China again, he could see the product of all his work, both on the scoreboard next to his name and in the person standing next to him on the podium.
“Snowboarding has been so damn good to me,” McMorris said. “And I love it.”