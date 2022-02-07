Now, the distraction is her own unexpected slip and slide, by her own assessment a “huge disappointment.” The early indication is that she is not so shaken that she is skiing’s version of Biles, because after laying herself bare to reporters at the base of the hill — “I’m not going to cry about this, because that’s just wasting energy,” she said — she posed for a picture with teammate Nina O’Brien, offered some advice for O’Brien’s second run, then flipped a bag over her shoulder. She headed off to train for slalom even as the enzymes in her gut were still digesting the disappointment.