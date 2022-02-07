“We are so heartbroken for Nina… she showed so much heart and fire in her skiing today, and it all got shredded to pieces on the final turn,” tweeted Shiffrin, her American teammate. Shiffrin also had a fall, but it didn’t end her Olympic hopes. “This sport… this sport is SO damn hard. It’s brutal, and it hurts far more often than it ever feels good.”
The 24-year-old O’Brien was traveling at top speed and was one gate from the finish line at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre when she lost her balance. She tumbled past the gate and grabbed her lower left leg, which bent unnaturally. Described by her team as alert and responsive, O’Brien was taken by medical personnel to an undisclosed location for evaluation and treatment. Her mind, though, was on the course.
“She was worried about delaying the race,” the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team tweeted Monday. “And also she wanted to know how fast she was skiing. What a trooper!”
Former Olympian Lindsay Vonn, whose own career was marked by spectacular crashes, surgical repairs, rehabs and recoveries, tweeted that O’Brien’s crash was “difficult to watch to say the least.”
As Vonn exemplified over her career, skiing is a sport that demands an unusual fearlessness. “It’s always been all or nothing for me,” she told The Washington Post’s Barry Svrluga before her last race in 2019. “That’s how I operate as a person, as an athlete, as a competitor. I’m going to ski my last run at 100 percent. I’m not the kind of person who’s going to ski down in a dress. That’s not my style.”
O’Brien was in sixth place after her first run Monday and was not the only U.S. Alpine skier to crash. Hours earlier, Shiffrin, seeking a second consecutive gold medal in giant slalom, was disqualified when she missed a gate early in her first run and skied off the course.