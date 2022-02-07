Nordic combined features three events and will include a maximum of 55 athletes in Beijing, with competition set to take place at the Kuyangshu Nordic Center and Biathlon Center from Feb. 9 to Feb. 17.
Here’s what to know about Nordic combined at the Winter Olympics in Beijing:
What is Nordic combined?
The ski jumping portion of the competition takes place first, with athletes scoring based on distance and style points, in addition to gate and wind compensation points. Those scores determine where skiers begin in the staggered start of the cross-country competition.
Is Nordic combined a team sport?
There are two individual events — normal hill and large hill — as well as one team event, the large hill. The normal hill consists of skiers completing one jump (98 meters), followed by a 10-kilometer cross-country competition. In large hill, competitors attempt a larger jump (125 meters), followed by a 10-kilometer cross-country race. The team event involves four skiers per country attempting 125-meter jumps, followed by a 4x5-kilometer relay. The team with the highest combined score on the jump will begin first in the staggered relay.
Where did Nordic combined originate?
Nordic combined originated in Norway in the mid-1800s. The sport’s first major competition was held at the Holmenkollen Ski Festival in Oslo in 1892, and it was one of the events at the first Winter Olympics in Chamonix in 1924. Norway swept the podium in the first four Olympics and has won 31 medals overall, including 13 golds.
How is Nordic combined scored?
The ski jump and cross-country portions of the race are judged with different scales: points and time. The Gundersen method, derived from its creator and former Nordic athlete Gunder Gundersen of Norway, is used to score the two events.
In the individual events, the start order of the ski jumps are based on world rankings. The start order of the cross-country competition, a pursuit race, is determined by the scores in the ski jump; those scores are converted to time using the Gundersen method, in which one point equals four seconds. The first to cross the finish line wins.
In the team event, the start order of the jumps is determined by reversing the country’s place in Nation Cup standings. Each country decides which order the four skiers will jump in, and the competition cycles through each team four times.
The top combined score from the jump competition determines where teams will start the cross-country relay; using the Gundersen method, points on jumps are converted to time, in which four points equals three seconds. During the relay exchange, skiers must tap any part of a teammate’s body. The first team to cross the finish line wins.
Who are the previous medal winners?
Germany was dominant at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, winning gold medals in all three events and claiming five of the nine medals overall. Johannes Rydzek won gold in the individual large hill, followed by teammates Fabian Riessle and Eric Frenzel winning silver and bronze. Frenzel also won gold in the individual normal hill, and all three contributed to Germany’s gold medal in the team event.
Japan’s Akito Watabe, who won silver medals in the individual normal hill in each of the previous two Olympics, will compete again in Beijing.
Who are the medal contenders in Beijing?
Frenzel could further cement his status as one of the most accomplished Nordic combined athletes ever. He has won six medals in his career and is the two-time defending gold medalist in the individual normal hill. Frenzel finished fourth in the 2021 world championships in the normal and large hill competitions.
Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riiber is a gold medal favorite in both events. He took the gold medal in the normal hill at the 2021 and 2019 world championships.
The United States’ Taylor Fletcher, a 31-year-old who is considered one of the fastest cross-country skiers on the international circuit, won the U.S. trials in December to qualify for his fourth Olympics. The Americans have won four medals in Nordic combined — all at the 2010 Vancouver Games.
What is the schedule for Nordic combined?
Feb. 9, 2 a.m.: Individual normal hill, ski jumping trial round
Feb. 9, 3 a.m.: Individual normal hill, ski jumping competition round
Feb. 9, 6 a.m.: Individual normal hill, cross-country
Feb. 15, 2 a.m.: Individual large hill, ski jumping trial round
Feb. 15, 3 a.m.: Individual large hill, ski jumping competition round
Feb. 15, 6 a.m.: Individual large hill, cross-country
Feb. 17, 2 a.m.: Team large hill, ski jumping trial round
Feb. 17, 3 a.m.: Team large hill, ski jumping competition round
Feb. 17, 6 a.m.: Team large hill, cross-country