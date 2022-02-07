There are two individual events — normal hill and large hill — as well as one team event, the large hill. The normal hill consists of skiers completing one jump (98 meters), followed by a 10-kilometer cross-country competition. In large hill, competitors attempt a larger jump (125 meters), followed by a 10-kilometer cross-country race. The team event involves four skiers per country attempting 125-meter jumps, followed by a 4x5-kilometer relay. The team with the highest combined score on the jump will begin first in the staggered relay.