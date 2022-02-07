Today in Beijing
U.S. luger Emily Sweeney is best known for a violent crash. She hoped to change that in Beijing.Return to menu
YANQING, China — They all remember the diving board at the community pool.
Although the Sweeney family left South Carolina for Maine when the youngest daughter, Emily, was around 5 years old, the local pool near Irmo, S.C., offered fond memories for the three Sweeney siblings who spent summers there, pleading with their parents, Larry and Sue, to take them to Frankie’s Fun Park afterward.
The Sweeneys wanted to challenge their children, so the park was a prize they had to earn, and only if they conquered the board: the dreaded plank that stood close to 10 feet high and took Emily’s older siblings all summer to conquer.
The diving board was daunting, but Emily was unflinching. In a onesie with a donut around her waist, she climbed the ladder and jumped into the deep end with a poise that Megan and Ben, six and four years her senior, had yet to muster. The moment is ironed in Megan’s memory, because she has seen her little sister throw herself toward her ambitions ever since.
That drive took Emily Sweeney from a would-be theater kid who tried to escape her siblings’ shadows to a military police officer and a two-time Olympian.
Nicknamed “Little Sweens” on the luge circuit after her older sister finished 22nd in singles at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Sweeney entered Beijing looking to compete and finish after a 2018 crash violently ended her competition in PyeongChang.
She was expected to contend for a medal, what would have been the first by an American woman since Erin Hamlin’s 2014 bronze. But after a rocky first two runs Monday, including a second during which she crashed and slid to the finish line, Sweeney will enter Tuesday’s final two runs ranked 28th of 34.
Lindsey Vonn’s dog, Lucy, is back for another Olympics appearanceReturn to menu
Olympic officials may have held the Opening Ceremonies several days ago, but the Winter Olympics don’t really feel official until Lucy Vonn makes an appearance.
Lucy, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to whom retired skier Lindsey Vonn belongs, was right there with Vonn during NBC’s telecast with Rebecca Lowe on Monday, just as she was with Vonn when Vonn was skiing in Olympics and other events.
“She’s really the star, as everyone could see,” Vonn said as Lucy sat patiently on her lap and yawned.
“I feel like Lucy’s waiting for a question, but I just don’t have one for her,” Lowe later cracked.
The very good dog has that kind of mesmerizing effect on people, who have been charmed by her everywhere Vonn goes.
“It’s extremely lonely on the road since I got divorced [in 2011],” Vonn explained to USA Today during the 2018 PyeongChang Games. “I had a lot of free time on my hands at night. And being in a hotel room is oftentimes, yeah, it’s just extremely difficult. So I got Lucy to travel with me everywhere. I was questioning whether I was going to bring her here because it was a long trip. But she’s always with me, so I figured I need her with me for the most important event.”
Lucy even has her own Instagram account — ilovelucyvonn — with a bio that reads: “Living the good life after being rescued by my mom.”
Vonn had two other dogs, too, and Lucy’s canine brother, Bear, died just last month. But Lucy is different and, as an NBC promo from 2018 showed, Lucy is the star of her own show.