Today in Beijing
Tess Ledeux stays in front after second run of women's big air
France’s Tess Ledeux remained atop the leader board after the second of three runs Tuesday in the final of the women’s big air. Ledeux nailed a switch 1440 after hitting a 1620 in the first run, for a total score of 187.50.
In second was Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud (182.50), followed by China’s Eileen Gu (182.25). Canada’s Megan Oldham, who posted the highest score in qualifying, was in fourth at 174.25.
American Darian Stevens tried the same trick as in her first run, but got a lower score, leaving her in 11th place at 56.75
Tess Ledeux skies to top score in first run of women's big air
Uncorking a 1620 right out off the bat, Tess Ledeux served notice that she has no intention of coming up small in the final Tuesday of the women’s big air final. The French Olympian’s twisting effort shot her to the top of the leader board with a score of 94.50 after the first of three runs.
Eileen Gu, who is competing for China after being born and raised in the United States, unfurled a 1440 and posted a score of 93.75, good for second in the early going. Coming in third after the first run was Great Britain’s Kirsty Muir (90.25), with Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud (89.25) in fourth. American Darian Stevens, who qualified in eighth place out of the 12-woman field for the final, was in 11th with an initial score of 56.75.
The best two scores from the three runs will be combined into total scores that determine the medals.
Why Team USA's first-alternate, Ilia Malinin, can't take Vincent Zhou's spot
With Vincent Zhou out of the Olympics following his positive coronavirus test, just two Americans will vie for men’s individual medals in Beijing: three-time world champion Nathan Chen, 22, and Jason Brown, 27, who finished ninth overall at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Ilia Malinin, a 17-year-old from Fairfax, Va., was tapped as the U.S. men’s team’s first alternate, but because of the timing of Zhou’s withdrawal, Malinin can’t slide in and take that spot. Two rules apply, explained U.S. Figure Skating spokesman Michael Terry in an email.
The “late-athlete replacement” process must be completed no later than one hour before the first draw meeting for each event, which had already occurred in this case. Moreover, if a skater has competed in any segment of the competition — as Zhou did in helping the U.S. claim silver in the team competition — he or she can’t be replaced for subsequent segments.
Nathan Chen is chasing gold (and Yuzuru Hanyu)
The most compelling rivalry in Olympics figure skating returns on Monday night as two of the sport’s superstars vie for more than Olympic gold. They are trying to stake their claim as the greatest of all time.
American Nathan Chen, who finished fifth in the 2018 Olympics, will try to secure that title by utilizing his unmatched arsenal of quadruple jumps. Since his disappointing finish in PyeongChang, Chen has dominated the sport, winning the past three world championships. Chen has lost only once since the disappointment in South Korea,
That dominance might shroud the lurking danger of Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, who is trying to become the first men’s skater to win three straight Olympic titles since 1928. With his quiet power and springy jumps, Hanyu has been a transformational figure in men’s skating. His popularity has helped boost the sport’s fan base in Japan and throughout Asia — where spectators shower him with Winnie the Pooh stuffed animals after each performance — which has helped keep the sport afloat as it lost steam in North America and Europe.
Chinese social media criticizes U.S.-born figure skater representing China
Zhu, a 19-year-old figure skater who grew up in California, fell twice during Monday’s team competition free skate, after falling a day earlier in her short program. She broke down in tears both times. Zhu has since been the subject of harsh backlash from Chinese fans.
The response reflects the narrow path that athletes like Zhu and Gu are trying to walk. On one side, they face blowback in the United States for having chosen to compete on behalf of Beijing. On the other side, the Chinese public’s welcome is conditional on their maintaining stellar performance.
U.S. luger Emily Sweeney is best known for a violent crash. She hoped to change that in Beijing.
YANQING, China — They all remember the diving board at the community pool.
Although the Sweeney family left South Carolina for Maine when the youngest daughter, Emily, was around 5 years old, the local pool near Irmo, S.C., offered fond memories for the three Sweeney siblings who spent summers there, pleading with their parents, Larry and Sue, to take them to Frankie’s Fun Park afterward.
The Sweeneys wanted to challenge their children, so the park was a prize they had to earn, and only if they conquered the board: the dreaded plank that stood close to 10 feet high and took Emily’s older siblings all summer to conquer.
The diving board was daunting, but Emily was unflinching. In a onesie with a donut around her waist, she climbed the ladder and jumped into the deep end with a poise that Megan and Ben, six and four years her senior, had yet to muster. The moment is ironed in Megan’s memory, because she has seen her little sister throw herself toward her ambitions ever since.
That drive took Emily Sweeney from a would-be theater kid who tried to escape her siblings’ shadows to a military police officer and a two-time Olympian.
Nicknamed “Little Sweens” on the luge circuit after her older sister finished 22nd in singles at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Sweeney entered Beijing looking to compete and finish after a 2018 crash violently ended her competition in PyeongChang.
She was expected to contend for a medal, what would have been the first by an American woman since Erin Hamlin’s 2014 bronze. But after a rocky first two runs Monday, including a second during which she crashed and slid to the finish line, Sweeney will enter Tuesday’s final two runs ranked 28th of 34.
Lindsey Vonn's dog, Lucy, is back for another Olympics appearance
Olympic officials may have held the Opening Ceremonies several days ago, but the Winter Olympics don’t really feel official until Lucy Vonn makes an appearance.
Lucy, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to whom retired skier Lindsey Vonn belongs, was right there with Vonn during NBC’s telecast with Rebecca Lowe on Monday, just as she was with Vonn when Vonn was skiing in Olympics and other events.
“She’s really the star, as everyone could see,” Vonn said as Lucy sat patiently on her lap and yawned.
“I feel like Lucy’s waiting for a question, but I just don’t have one for her,” Lowe later cracked.
The very good dog has that kind of mesmerizing effect on people, who have been charmed by her everywhere Vonn goes.
“It’s extremely lonely on the road since I got divorced [in 2011],” Vonn explained to USA Today during the 2018 PyeongChang Games. “I had a lot of free time on my hands at night. And being in a hotel room is oftentimes, yeah, it’s just extremely difficult. So I got Lucy to travel with me everywhere. I was questioning whether I was going to bring her here because it was a long trip. But she’s always with me, so I figured I need her with me for the most important event.”
Lucy even has her own Instagram account — ilovelucyvonn — with a bio that reads: “Living the good life after being rescued by my mom.”
Vonn had two other dogs, too, and Lucy’s canine brother, Bear, died just last month. But Lucy is different and, as an NBC promo from 2018 showed, Lucy is the star of her own show.