As the Beijing Winter Olympics continue, the U.S. women’s hockey team faces Canada in the latest chapter of the sport’s greatest rivalry. Figure skating stars Nathan Chen and Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu are also set to compete on Day 4 in the men’s short program, but a positive coronavirus test has knocked out Chen’s U.S. teammate Vincent Zhou. Elsewhere, watch for medal events in women’s luge, women’s big air freestyle skiing and more as Team USA searches for its first gold. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the Winter Games.

Today in Beijing