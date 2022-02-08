He knew his sled, a piece of fine-tuned equipment that cost thousands of his own dollars, was the fastest in the United States. It was the second one Terdiman had built by Andre Florschutz, a retired German Olympic doubles medalist. The first helped Terdiman and his then-partner, Matt Mortensen, finish third in the 2016-17 World Cup standings and fourth at the PyeongChang Olympics, at once a major accomplishment and a massive disappointment, just one spot off the podium. So when Terdiman decided to take one last shot at the Olympics — this time, with Mazdzer, who won a surprise singles silver in PyeongChang — he went back to Florshutz and commissioned a new sled at the cost of roughly $30,000.