But give an inch to Marie-Philip Poulin and she will make you pay, just as she has made generations of U.S. players pay at the Olympics. It didn’t matter that the Americans had a man-advantage at that point and were pressing to tie the game with another assault on the net: Canada’s captain came up with a steal near the blue line and blew past two U.S. defenders on her flanks, showing the top-end speed that has made the 30-year-old one of the world’s best players for the more than a decade.
By the time she reached the net on the shorthanded breakaway, Poulin had been slashed and earned a penalty shot. A few moments later, Poulin lasered the puck past U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney to give her team a rare two-goal cushion in this rivalry, lifting Canada to a 4-2 win in a preliminary round game many expect to stand as a preview of the gold medal game Feb. 17.
If that’s the case, buckle up, because Tuesday’s contest was a worthy addition to the pantheon of thrilling games these two teams have played over the years, and the heightened stakes of a gold medal promises to ratchet up the tension.
“Definitely a lot of hostility out there,” Canada forward Sarah Nurse said after Tuesday’s win, which served as the next step for her team to reclaim the gold medal after the Americans won it in a shootout over their rivals four years ago in PyeongChang.
“Obviously not the result wanted to get here today,” American captain Kendall Coyne-Schofield said. “Take the positives away, take the negatives and learn from it.”
Among the positives: Team USA finished with 53 shots on goal, generating offense at will and controlling the puck in their rivals zone for long stretches, matching Canada’s speed and physicality from the onset. But the negatives were also glaring. The Americans went 0-for-6 on the power play, including at a decisive moment in the game when Poulin came up with a breakaway and eventual penalty shot goal with just under three minutes remaining in the second period. Team USA couldn’t fully solve Canada goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens, who finished with 51 saves in one of the best performances of her career.
“I got some great advice when I was younger: It’s 50-50 every time you shoot the puck,” American Hilary Knight said. “You just have to keep shooting it. There’s no such thing as a hot hand or a hot streak. It’s just numbers.”
The numbers for Canada weren’t as staggering; it finished with 27 shots on goal, but found its offensive rhythm after the Americans blitzed their rival with 12 of the game’s first 14 shots. Canada got on the board on just its third shot of the game. Sarah Fillier, who entered the game with five goals in the tournament, fed a puck into the crease for Brianne Jenner, who chipped the pass above Rooney into the top of the net.
“We really want to focus on quality shots versus quantity … I think we have a big focus on Grade A scoring chances,” Nurse said. “Yeah, the U.S. got a lot of perimeter shots, but we have a stellar goaltender. So if you’re going to shoot from the outside, you’re not going to score on her.”
One of Team USA’s best early chances coming after forward Abbey Murphy flipped a backhand off the post after a steal midway through the first period — the puck deflected off the back of Desbiens and bounced off the post again before being cleared — and Murphy screamed into her gloves after the missed opportunity.
“That sucked. It was close. That happens,” Murphy said. “It will come.”
Players from both teams had to adjust to a heightened speed and physicality they hadn’t seen in blowout wins in their three preliminary games earlier this week — Canada had outscored Switzerland, Finland and Russia by a combined 29-3, while the U.S. had beaten those teams by a combined 19-2 margin — but both teams had settled in by the second period.
The United States took a brief lead earlier in the second, as forward Dani Cameranesi scored off a rebound to tie the score and Alex Carpenter added the go-ahead goal a few minutes later to give the Americans a 2-1 lead. Less than a minute after that, Canada tied the score after Jenner scored her second goal of the game, and Jamie Lee Rattray beat Rooney for the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second.
The United States had three power plays in the second period but came up empty-handed on each, watching as Desbiens came up several acrobatic saves and her teammates in front blocked a number of quality shots.
The dagger came as Poulin, a four-time Olympian who helped Canada win gold medals in 2010 and 2014 before 2018’s crushing silver against the Americans, blew past two Team USA defenders in the middle of the ice, including Cayla Barnes, who slashed Poulin at the end of the breakaway to try to disrupt a scoring chance. Rooney had stopped a Poulin shot at the point, but after an official called a penalty shot, Poulin glided in and deposited the puck into the lower left pocket of the net.
There were only the sounds of Canada’s players celebrating inside a mostly empty arena at that point, and after the Americans were unable to keep up the frantic pace in the third period, they returned to their locker room and vowed to stew over this loss only until midnight Tuesday. Then they will turn their attention to Saturday’s quarterfinal, which will be the first step in what many expect a path back to a rematch with their rival in the gold medal game next week.
“It’s a wonderful game to use as a measuring stick,” Knight said, “to figure out what works, and what doesn’t work.”