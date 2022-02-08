But give an inch to Marie-Philip Poulin and she will make you pay, just as she has made generations of U.S. players pay at the Olympics. It didn’t matter that the Americans had a man-advantage at that point and were pressing to tie the game with another assault on the net: Canada’s captain came up with a steal near the blue line and blew past two U.S. defenders on her flanks, showing the top-end speed that has made the 30-year-old one of the world’s best players for the more than a decade.