The pandemic has rattled thousands of athletes in thousands of ways over two Olympics the past seven months. None have a story to tell quite like Dawson, a 21-year-old speedskater from Park City, Utah. Three weeks ago, Dawson tested positive for coronavirus. Tuesday night, in borrowed equipment and on pure adrenaline, he finished 28th in the men’s 1,500 meters. In between, he took 45 PRC tests, spent 22 hours on airplanes, experienced the full stringency of China’s coronavirus policies and, once and forever, became an Olympian.
“Stepping to the line was the biggest thing for me,” Dawson said. “I didn’t think I was going to the line in the first place. I thought my individual chances were gone with the wind.”
Dawson finished more than six seconds behind Dutch gold medalist Kjeld Nuis, who set an Olympic record at 1:43.21. He laughed at his own time, in full understanding the circumstances he had endured over the past 24 hours — or even the past three weeks — removed any possibility he could skate his best.
When Dawson received a positive coronavirus test in mid-January, he never thought it would be the start of a maddening scramble to make the Olympics. By his interpretation of the Olympic athlete’s handbook, he believed he needed two positive tests before he left the United States. An official from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee informed he would need four.
“So they switched it up on me,” Dawson said.
Dawson felt no symptoms, but his CT levels hovered in a range that could register positive or negative. As the days ticked down, he began to worry. Dawson would see a negative result and exult one day, then receive another positive the next day, collapse to the ground and cry.
In late January, his teammates left for China while he stayed behind. In the middle of night in Beijing, coaches helped Dawson train back in Park City. Dawson followed his teammates’ Beijing experience on Instagram. His parents traded information and commiserated with other parents.
China removed the covid lab he had been using from its approved list, restarting his negative test count back at zero. He realized then he would not arrive in time for the men’s 5,000-meter race Sunday night. He still kept trudging to a doctor’s office so a nurse could jam a swab up his nostril.
“The belief,” Dawson said. “The Olympic dream.”
Finally, Dawson received a fourth consecutive negative test. The USOPC and booked Dawson’s flight on less than 24 hours notice, no small feat given China’s travel restrictions. He boarded a flight late Saturday in Salt Lake City to Atlanta. From Atlanta, he flew to Paris. On his flights, he felt too stressed to sleep. He performed isometric exercises USOPC coaches recommended to increase blood flow in his legs. He landed in Beijing at about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Dawson disembarked, took the requisite coronavirus test at the airport, marched to baggage claim and waited. He kept waiting until every bag had been plucked. The airline had lost his bags.
“It’s the cherry on top of this situation,” Dawson said.
At 9 a.m., Emery heard a banging at the team’s door. He opened it and saw Dawson. “He looked very happy to be here,” Emery said. They celebrated, and then Emery went back to bed.
Meanwhile, Dawson had one more problem to solve. As a precaution, Dawson had carried on all the gear he could. But airlines tend to frown on passengers traveling with 18-inch blades. He needed skates.
Dawson’s coach is tight with the coach Latvian skater Haralds Silvos. He knew Silvos used the same setup and pleaded for help. Silvos agreed, giving Dawson a pair of backups. “He lent me his blades, and I’m super grateful,” Dawson said. Even though they use the same size, shape and brand, Dawson still faced a disadvantage.
“That’s a massive deal,” British skater Cornelius Kersten said. “In long track, no two pairs of blades are the same. I’ve got four pairs of blades, and I’ve got one good pair of blades. Every day I pray I don’t crash into someone so I just keep skating on those blades.”
Dawson glided to the start at 6:52 p.m., almost exactly 12 hours after he had touched down in China. He skated four laps around the oval in 1:49.45, about six seconds slower than the personal best he set at the World Cup in Salt Lake City. Nobody looked at his time with anything other than awe.
“To see him come down and race directly, that shows a lot of character,” Kersten said. “That’s a strong skater.”
“I thought he landed yesterday evening,” Kersten added. “But he landed this morning?”
Dawson will have to sort out how he feels about the past three weeks. Tuesday night, he felt gratitude that he had made it, that he had raced in the Olympics, that a Latvian competitor had helped in a time of need. But he had also spent the last three weeks as a healthy 21-year-old and had still been robbed of entering one race and given no chance in another.
“There’s obviously anger and a lot of emotions going through my head,” Dawson said. “I just block those off and continue going and just focused on getting here. … I’m not angry at anyone. I’m not going to name names. But just, the whole situation.”
Dawson was not the only U.S. skater who confronted a swirl of emotions. Joey Mantia, a 36-year-old world champion at his third Games, entered with belief he could win his first Olympic medal. He never felt comfortable in his skates for reasons he had trouble identifying. Halfway through the race, he knew he would fall shy of the podium. He crossed in 1:45.26, a disappointing sixth.
“It’s heartbreaking, you know?” Mantia said. “I really thought that this was my chance. It’s realistically going to be my last chance at this Games to medal [individually]. I might be able to make the next Olympics, but at 40, I don’t know what my body is going to be capable of. I’m already feeling the effects of age a little bit. I don’t know, we’ll see.”
Mantia remained optimistic for team pursuit, a race in which Dawson will skate. He hopes his suitcase arrives before then, so he can skate on Olympic ice on his own blades. And if his bags don’t show up, well, he’s been through worse.
“Just being here is amazing,” Dawson said. “If I get my luggage or not, I’m still an Olympian.”