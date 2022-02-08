In the first men’s big air skiing competition in Olympic history, Stevenson nailed his last two runs after failing to land his first to claim a silver medal in one of the best competitions in the sport’s history. His second jump — a stylish, spinning display with 4½ spins called the Nose Butter Left Triple 1620 Japan — scored 91.75 points, and his third, which included five spins, gave him 91.25, putting his best-two-of-three score at 183.
Eight more skiers remained, with only one of them already leading him. No one could pass him, leaving only Birk Ruud of Norway ahead of him. Ruud skied the final jump holding the Norwegian flag in his hand, already assured victory. American Alexander Hall tried a 2160 — the six-rotation feat of insanity that had won him an X Games title two weeks ago — but couldn’t land it.
On May 8, 2016, Stevenson was driving home late at night from Hood River, Ore., where he had won a freestyle skiing competition. On Interstate 86 in rural Idaho, Stevenson fell asleep at the wheel. He woke up in a hospital bed surrounded by loved ones, with no idea where he was or what had happened.
Stevenson’s truck had veered off the road and flipped eight times, caving in the roof. The crash nearly killed him. Stevenson fractured his skull in more than 30 places and broke bones in his jaw, ribs and neck. A gaping wound opened between his eyes, just above his nose. Doctors induced him into a coma for three days. If his brain had swelled even an imperceptibly small margin more, Stevenson probably would have suffered permanent brain damage.
A surgeon implanted a titanium plate in his skull. Doctors wondered whether he would walk out of the hospital and doubted he would ski again. Stevenson thought his career was over, but he was determined to recover. His parents had put him on skis when he was 14, and he had built his life around the sport. In the first days of his recovery, Stevenson could only hobble to the bathroom in intense pain. Eight months after the crash, he won his first World Cup.
“That’s when I unlocked the proper mind-set to give myself the best chance to make the Olympics,” Stevenson told NBC.
He arrived at Big Air Shougang with that mind-set. He left with a silver medal he will remember forever.