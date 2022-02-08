“What it comes down to is this: What is the Olympics? Is it about having the pinnacle of the sport? Is it about having everyone show up and you have a lot of people that are not very good? Is it somewhere in the middle?” he said. “I think that people that are outraged are the ones that believe it should only be about the pinnacle of the sport. My belief of the Olympics is an amalgamation of the two: Let’s make sure we have all of the world’s best, but let’s make sure we have as much representation as possible.”