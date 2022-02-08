When Alexander finally accomplished that goal in January, celebrating his historic qualification in an event in Liechtenstein, he became exactly the kind of small country skier the International Olympic Committee was hoping to attract as it lowered the threshold for qualification before the Beijing Games, and he viewed his berth as a crucial step to bring more diversity to the sport.
At the same time, the IOC also sought to balance the field along gender lines, which reduced the number of spots available for men. Those changes combined to leave more of the world’s top skiers on the outside looking in, questioning the repercussions of the decisions regardless of the motivations.
“I’m 32nd in the world right now, and I should have easily have gone to the Olympics,” said American Steven Nyman, who failed to qualify for his fourth Games. “The Alpine men, the field is so small, it’s going to be a joke. And it’s all taken up by these smaller nations that are pursuing those races. It was just a poorly thought-out system.”
Amid the changes to the qualification landscape, there also have been allegations of impropriety. Alexander’s qualification in giant slalom — which was secured in an event his country’s ski federation helped organize — has drawn scrutiny in the days leading up to competition in Beijing, as some stakeholders have questioned whether races in Liechtenstein and elsewhere were manipulated to help lower-ranked skiers earn bids to the Winter Games. The sport’s governing body, the International Ski Federation (FIS), is investigating at least three qualification races and, as a result, asked the IOC add four more quota spots. The IOC granted that request; Austria received two of the quota spots, while Germany and France each received one.
FIS has declined to identify which races it is investigating, but multiple people familiar with the probe said the organization is reviewing qualifying competitions that took place in Dubai, Montenegro and Liechtenstein over the past three months — events that led to the qualification of skiers from Ghana, India, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Timor-Leste, Taipei and Jamaica.
Alexander, who said he has been contacted by FIS multiple times regarding his qualification, has denied manipulating any races to earn an Olympic berth. But as he prepared to travel to Beijing to make history this month, he could feel a cloud hovering over his arrival.
“For me, this should have been the moment of pure celebration,” he said, “but it has been incredibly stressful because everyone is trying to take away the participation element of the Olympic dream.”
‘Simply not fair’
Since the last Winter Games, the IOC changed its qualification rules for Alpine skiing, trimming the field from 320 athletes in PyeongChang to 306 in Beijing and mandating gender equity, with 153 men and women in each field. Each ski team can have a maximum of 11 athletes per gender, down from 14 at the previous Olympics.
If countries do not participate in Alpine skiing or opt not to send their full quota, the remaining spots are reallocated through a ranking system. Skiers don’t have to compete in large international competitions such as the World Cup to qualify; those athletes can reach the qualification threshold through smaller events, which helps boost participation and increase diversity in the sport.
But three of those small events over the past three months, including two Alexander competed in, caught the eye of Federiga Bindi, a former competitive skier turned academic. The points list in slalom and giant slalom is calculated by taking the average of a skier’s five best finishes — determined by a formula involving the number of other racers and the quality of those racers’ handicaps — and in each of those events, Bindi noticed, four of the top-ranked skiers in the fields consistently and significantly underperformed.
For lower-level competitors, that meant significant gains: In all, eight skiers from countries that don’t traditionally produce skiers qualified for the Olympics based on their results in those events, and in late January, Bindi detailed that data in an editorial for Ski Racing Media, calling the results of the races “a frequency defying all statistical odds.”
“The thing that bugs me the most, is that this year there are [new] quotas … in previous years, these people would be the folklore of the Olympics,” Bindi said in an interview. “This time they’re still going to be that, but they’re stealing actual places from people who have worked over their life. It’s simply not fair.”
Bindi, who directs a ski academy in Italy, has been particularly vocal about the events in Liechtenstein — which included multiple championship races organized by Alexander’s Jamaica ski federation — alleging that those races advertised to help lower-ranked skiers qualify and were by invitation only.
One of Bindi’s academy athletes was invited to race, and she contacted Alexander for information about event entries. In text messages reviewed by The Post, Alexander wrote to Bindi and gave the clear impression the event had one specific purpose:
“ … I can assure you that if we are required to accept 10 Italy, 10 Austria, 10 Switzerland etc they will just cancel the race,” he wrote. “Impossible for us to go to the Olympics if that’s the situation.”
After the exchange, Bindi didn’t believe it would be appropriate to send her athlete to the races and withdrew him from competition, she said. Bindi later raised her concerns with FIS, and the organization told her it would investigate the matter.
The races in Liechtenstein could hold up to 25 competitors; seven racers pulled out and just 10 competed. Alexander said some of those who did not compete in the event opted out because of coronavirus concerns, and that neither he nor his federation manipulated any competitors to underperform to help lower-ranked skiers qualify.
“It doesn’t make any sense. There were TV cameras all around. Everything is there,” Alexander said. “FIS investigated multiple times, at the request of some larger nations, and just said repeatedly: There is nothing wrong with these races.”
A FIS spokeswoman said there is no timeline for the investigation into the three events.
“FIS is reviewing three Alpine skiing qualifying events for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 after some suspicions were raised about some results,” FIS said in a statement. “The investigation cannot be completed before the Beijing 2022 sports entry deadline, and could impact some qualified athletes for Beijing 2022.”
Nyman had held out hope that the United States would be granted additional quotas and that he would be able to go to his fourth Olympics. The 17-member U.S. team is the country’s smallest since 1984, and for the 39-year-old Nyman, missing out on these Games is particularly a “punch in the gut” after missing PyeongChang because of a knee injury. At his age, his Olympic window is likely closed.
“I don’t want to accuse anybody of rigging races,” Nyman said. “The issue is — if those races in question are looked at, and they realize that they were rigged — this is my livelihood. This is a lot of guys’ livelihood. Guys who want to chase an Olympic dream for fun are taking that away from us.”
‘Angry at the system'
The allegations of corruption have amplified complaints about the IOC’s new qualifying system, and the outcry has cast a pall over what otherwise would be inspirational stories.
Nyman has built a friendship with Alexander in recent years — “I’ve been helping guide him along the way and talking to him about this scenario,” Nyman said — and that mentorship included advice about everything from disciplines Alexander should compete in and the equipment he should use. The men trained together a few times as they pursued spots in Beijing.
“I’ve actually helped him. He’s my buddy. It’s kind of ironic he’s going and I’m not,” Nyman said. “I don’t want to be framed in that way: that I’m angry at certain athletes. I’m angry at the system, and I’m angry at FIS and the IOC’s ability to change things quickly.”
Alexander, too, is frustrated with the system, which he believes is pitting skiers from small countries against those grappling with new quota rules.
“Where it gets sticky is where quotas had a massive haircut,” he said. “And a new entrant from some random country whatever, call it Jamaica — when a new entrant from Jamaica kind of replaces a guy who is ranked, I don’t know, 70th in the world — then people get really upset.”
Alexander was partly influenced to chase the Olympics by the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team, which inspired the cult film “Cool Runnings,” but his mission took on additional purpose after the murder of George Floyd in the summer of 2020. That motivated him to help widen the appeal of his sport to people of color, and he wants to become the president of Jamaica’s ski federation after these Olympics to help grow the sport among kids in his own country. He has embarked on a media tour, doing interviews whenever he can to spread his story. Now, though, it includes questions about his qualification.
“What it comes down to is this: What is the Olympics? Is it about having the pinnacle of the sport? Is it about having everyone show up and you have a lot of people that are not very good? Is it somewhere in the middle?” he said. “I think that people that are outraged are the ones that believe it should only be about the pinnacle of the sport. My belief of the Olympics is an amalgamation of the two: Let’s make sure we have all of the world’s best, but let’s make sure we have as much representation as possible.”