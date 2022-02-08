In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, China has created a hard bubble at the Beijing Olympics that is known as the “closed loop.” Everyone involved in these Olympics, including athletes, journalists, volunteers and other workers, are confined to a group of hotels and event venues that make up the Winter Games. The system has allowed those coming into China to avoid the country’s 21-day quarantine.

In a video diary, Washington Post reporter Les Carpenter will provide a glimpse of life inside the “closed loop.”

This page will update throughout the Games.

Jan. 27 — Long journey to Beijing begins

Carpenter heads to the airport from his home in Northern Virginia. To get to Beijing, Carpenter first flies to Paris, one of several hubs that were set up for those attending the Olympics.

(The Washington Post)

Jan. 28 — A layover in Paris

While on a layover in Paris, Carpenter stopped to see the Eiffel Tower.

Before reaching Beijing, Les has a layover in Paris. (TWP)

Jan. 29 — First of many covid tests

As soon as he arrived in Beijing, personnel dressed in hazmat suits tested Carpenter for the coronavirus. Then he quarantined at his hotel until his results came back.

For Les, his first day in Beijing meant getting tested and quarantining at his hotel until his first coronavirus results came back. (TWP)

Jan. 30 — Experiencing the ‘closed loop’

Along with every journalist covering the Games, athletes and staff have to be inside Beijing’s “closed loop,” an intricate system designed to keep the virus out of China.

(The Washington Post)

Jan. 31 — Entering the media center

Carpenter heads to the media center, a newly built convention center that will serve as the workspace for hundreds of journalists during the Winter Games.

(The Washington Post)

Feb. 4 — Covering figure skating

Those who are on-site at the Winter Games can move between cities and venues inside the “closed loop” by using designated transpiration, like these media shuttles.

Les takes the bus to go cover figure skating. Beijing’s “closed loop” system means the Olympic venues are entirely separate from the rest of the city. (TWP)

Feb. 8 — Views from the media center

When Carpenter wants to unwind from the daily coverage, he heads to the top of the media center, where other reporters mingle, and looks out on the limited scenes of Beijing’s “closed loop”.

(The Washington Post)