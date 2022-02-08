In a video diary, Washington Post reporter Les Carpenter will provide a glimpse of life inside the “closed loop.”
This page will update throughout the Games.
Jan. 27 — Long journey to Beijing begins
Carpenter heads to the airport from his home in Northern Virginia. To get to Beijing, Carpenter first flies to Paris, one of several hubs that were set up for those attending the Olympics.
Jan. 28 — A layover in Paris
While on a layover in Paris, Carpenter stopped to see the Eiffel Tower.
Jan. 29 — First of many covid tests
As soon as he arrived in Beijing, personnel dressed in hazmat suits tested Carpenter for the coronavirus. Then he quarantined at his hotel until his results came back.
Jan. 30 — Experiencing the ‘closed loop’
Along with every journalist covering the Games, athletes and staff have to be inside Beijing’s “closed loop,” an intricate system designed to keep the virus out of China.
Jan. 31 — Entering the media center
Carpenter heads to the media center, a newly built convention center that will serve as the workspace for hundreds of journalists during the Winter Games.
Feb. 4 — Covering figure skating
Those who are on-site at the Winter Games can move between cities and venues inside the “closed loop” by using designated transpiration, like these media shuttles.
Feb. 8 — Views from the media center
When Carpenter wants to unwind from the daily coverage, he heads to the top of the media center, where other reporters mingle, and looks out on the limited scenes of Beijing’s “closed loop”.
